First off, this property commands attention. The residence’s unusual shape makes it stand out among the other structures on the street. Second, whaling master Robert Soper constructed this “Octagon House” in 1850, believing the dwelling’s design would help divert the ferocity of storms rolling in from Cape Cod Bay and beyond. While the property served as the Octagon Inn and Restaurant from the early 1920s to the 1940s, sellers now offer it as a modern home featuring several enviable amenities.

With six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and 3,172 square feet of space across three levels, the Octagon House gives families and their guests plenty of room. Since the home inhabits a corner lot that’s right across from the beach, the water views inside are exceptional. The living area offers a spacious, open-concept experience that features a cozy fireplace and a welcoming environment. Home chefs will love the clean lines of the kitchen, which showcases contemporary appliances and ample space to whip up meals for any occasion. High ceilings, premium fixtures, and exceptional craftsmanship throughout also enhance the interiors.

Of course, if we’re being honest, the spectacular rooftop deck might be our favorite part. Since the property overlooks Long Point, and we can only imagine how much fun people could have entertaining from this oceanic vantage point. Speaking of entertaining: The well-manicured front yard offers another option where you can set up a grill, grab some drinks, sit back, and relax as ocean waves create soothing sounds. Additional amenities include the outdoor shower, a charming white picket fence that ensures some privacy, and parking for multiple cars.

For more information, contact Isi Georgiev, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, www.gibsonsothebysrealty.com.