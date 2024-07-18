This Is the Most Expensive Home Listing Ever in Wellesley

For a recording-breaking price of $17.5 million, this 15,422-square-foot estate encompasses three structures: a posh primary residence, a pool house, and a guest home with a sports complex.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

3 & 9 Ravine Road & 70 Old Farm Rd., Wellesley

Price: $17,500,000

Size: 15,422 square feet

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 14 (8 full, 6 partial)

How to describe the latest superlative property that hit our inbox, highlighting the highest single-family list price in Wellesley’s history? In one word: wow. Because not only does it feature a trio of buildings with luxurious state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, there’s also an indoor-slash-outdoor clubhouse-slash-sports complex on site. Spanning 2.12 lush acres and originally constructed in 1995, 3 & 9 Ravine Road & 70 Old Farm Road took the present owners several years to curate and to perfect this private slice of paradise—and to make it a compound that, frankly, is beyond compare.

Boasting 14 bathrooms (eight full, six partial), eight bedrooms, and seven fireplaces, there are plenty of spaces on this property to sleep, clean up, and get cozy. With beautiful custom millwork and craftsmanship on display throughout the interiors, the design was the homeowners’ vision, which came to fruition via the expertise of Battle Associates Architects and builder Wood & Clay Fine Homes. With scenic views from numerous rooms, the professionally landscaped, manicured grounds set the perfect backdrop for the inviting in-ground, heated pool with cabana. The welcoming patio is ideal for barbecues and happy hours during warmer months, and the enclosed porch for other gatherings when the temperatures drop or you just want to watch the sun set or rise from inside. Meanwhile, the idyllic setting also features decorated lighting and a stone wall situated inside the fenced-in yard.

Now for those sports fanatics staying in the guest house hoping to get their game on, the list of activities to enjoy indoors includes: a golf simulator; a gym; a steam/sauna/hot tub; a hockey-puck shooting room; and a wet bar to toast your victories. Not to be outdone, outdoors you’ll find an illuminated sports court where you can shoot to score and a putting green ideal for practicing your perfect swing. Of course, residing at 3 & 9 Ravine Road & 70 Old Farm Road will most likely mean friends and family will want to visit often, so the 10 spaces available for parking will come in handy—especially since seven of them are located in the attached garage.

The fourth most expensive single-family home in the Greater Boston area in 2023, Wellesley maintains its emeritus status as Boston’s premier suburb.

For additional information, connect with The Lara & Chelsea Collaborative, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, www.sothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.