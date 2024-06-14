On the Market: A Cape Cod Manse on a Bourne Private Peninsula

Long Point at Cataumet has everything you’ve dreamed of: wellness center and spa, spectacular ocean views, and a waterfront Bourne location.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

180 Scraggy Neck Road, Bourne

Price: $11,995,000

Size: 9,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 12 (8 full, 4 partial)

With all of the listings we review, we have plenty of ideas for our perfect Cape Cod estate. But every once in a while, a property comes along that even levels up our wish list, and 180 Scraggy Neck Road, Bourne is one of them. This estate—known as Long Point at Cataumet—resides on a 17.5-acre peninsula accessible via an expansive driveway, which leads to its impressive arrival court.

Constructed in 2010, the chicly designed five-bedroom main residence and four-bedroom guest house feature spectacular water views from every room, and both are suited to a resort-style living experience that homeowners, their family, and friends will enjoy all year long. No matter the season, the private setting makes it easy to kick back, relax, and savor the stunning natural elements that surround.

So let’s talk interior amenities. The main house has plenty to provide an ongoing luxe lifestyle—from sitting in a soothing spot in the breathtaking sun-lit atrium to spending quality time (and feasting on favorite foods) in the great room with its double-height kitchen. You can also opt to toast the good life—day or night—on the third-floor lounge, which includes a wet bar and observation deck. There’s an impressive primary suite that features a curved wall of glass showcasing panoramic views of the home’s exterior spaces; an enviable lower-level wellness center and spa complete with an exercise room, indoor pool, sauna, and steam shower; an elevator and detached garage. Plus, the fact that there are 12 bathrooms total (eight full, four partial) means it’s spacious enough for everyone to stay comfortably in their designated area.

Not to be outdone by what you’ve discovered inside, the dwelling’s exteriors are just as awe-inspiring. Not only is there a beautiful patio for socializing, a 20 x 50 pool for summer dips and sunbathing, and a tennis court for enthusiasts of the sport, but you’ll also enjoy having a deep-water dock, two boat houses, and several exquisite sandy beaches to help make the most of the property’s idyllic waterfront location.

Situated in the quaint village of Cataumet, 180 Scraggy Neck Road, Bourne is convenient to area restaurants and shopping. It’s also an easy trip via your boat across the harbor to enjoy day trips and dining in Martha’s Vineyard and/or Nantucket.

For more information, contact Joni Shore and Jon Shore, Douglas Elliman, www.elliman.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.