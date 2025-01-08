Family Connections Led to a Dream Wedding at Osterville’s Wianno Club

The Cape Cod venue is where Coco Van der Wolk's parents met as toddlers, making it the perfect place to celebrate her marriage to Jay Lindseth.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

This article is from the 2025 issue of Boston Weddings.

June 24, 2023

The Wianno Club

Osterville, Massachusetts

For Coco Van der Wolk and Jay Lindseth, their relationship and nuptials turned out to be a family affair—in more ways than one. “Jay and I met in New York City, my first fall after graduating from UVA,” says the bride. “It was Halloween, and a friend’s friend brought some people together. Jay and I were both invited, but funnily enough, my aunt was already good friends with his mom, so our parents had met previously.” That turned out to be serendipitous, Coco adds, even though the two had never met before. “As soon as we started dating, it just instantly clicked because we had so much in common, which was wonderful. In the digital age, it’s nice that we met each other in the wild.”

After dating for about five years, the couple got engaged. And while that event took place in Central Park—followed by a surprise celebratory meal with both families—as wedding planning began, they knew Cape Cod was calling. “Since I grew up spending summers in Osterville, the area is a place my family has enjoyed from one generation to the next—and where they’ve gotten to know Jay,” Coco explains, “so we were glad to get married in a place we really love.”

THE WEDDING PLANNER

“We could not have done it without Allison [Wildes of Elegant Engagements]. She was such a rock star leading up to the wedding. A huge compliment we received the day of our wedding was that it flowed so well; we credit that to her,” the bride shares. “We were really thoughtful about the environment and atmosphere we were creating, and you couldn’t see the mechanisms behind that because Allison was such an incredible planner who made sure that everything felt seamless.”

THE BAND

“We had such an incredible band. They were so talented. People have reached out to us for their information because they really enjoyed them,” Coco says. “We found them because my husband’s sister had used them previously. They really brought the party, the songs we wanted, and the mash-ups. They were great leaders for the event, too.”

THE FOOD

Instead of a traditional sit-down wedding event, the couple opted for a Southern-style cocktail reception to make the experience feel energized and casual. “It was heavy hors d’oeuvre and a big bar of food that people could enjoy throughout the evening,” the bride notes. “It created a friendly atmosphere, with everyone coming together and meeting new people. It helped us, too, because we didn’t have to worry about seating arrangements.”

THE FLORALS

“The goal with the florals was to bring in Cape Cod elements, balanced with inspiration from Florida and Virginia, where I had spent my childhood and teen years,” Coco explains. “Palm fronds were focal points throughout the tent, creating a canopy above the bars and lounge areas. We worked with Winston’s, and they were incredible. They helped us create beautiful multicolor arrangements placed all around the space.”

THE DRESS

“I made my debut in Virginia when I was in college. I wore a dress from Caroline Castigliano. I love her sensibility. I thought maybe I would wear it again, but at the last minute, I thought…let’s not do that. I went to New York, where they offer her dresses, and ended up going with the second one I tried on. We liked it because we had an outdoor wedding, and a leaf motif goes down the dress. That felt conducive to the setting.”

THE LOCATION

“Our whole focus was to create a joyful setting and environment for people to come together, so there was no question about where we were going to get married,” Coco says. “While there were people from the Cape in attendance, it was a new place for so many other guests, which made the wedding really exciting and fun.”

THE VENUE

“Wianno Club has been like a family member in our lives. In fact, my parents met there when they were in diapers; they were so young, they don’t even remember meeting each other!” Coco exclaims. But they met eye-to-eye for this event since her mom (an interior designer) drafted the floor plan, and her dad (an independent hotel and restaurant owner and operator) handled the food and beverage. “So I worked with both of them to create something for all of us.”

Band The Sultans

Bride’s Dress Caroline Castigliano

Cake Lisa Raffael

Flowers Winston Flowers

Hair & Makeup Salon 700

Photographer Lisa Rigby

Planner Allison Wildes, Elegant Engagements

Reception Venue Wianno Club, Osterville

Rehearsal Dinner The Beach Club, Craigsville

Rentals Peak Events Services

First published in the print issue of Boston Weddings 2025 with the headline, “Coco Van der Wolk & Jay Lindseth.”

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.