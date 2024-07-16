Celtic Jaylen Brown’s Luxe Seaport Penthouse Is for Sale

Spacious Boston accommodations, a stunning roof deck, and chic industrial design make this home worthy of a championship winner. Game on.

49 Melcher St., PH 501

Price: $4,750,000

Size: 2,964 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 partial)

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a place where greatness has resided? You can potentially find out with the latest luxury listing to hit the market. That’s right, because fresh off the Celtics’ NBA championship, three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown—who also happens to be the Larry Bird trophy winner as MVP for the Eastern Conference Finals 2024 and No. 23 Most Influential Bostonian of 2024—is selling his stylish penthouse at 49 Melcher Street, PH 501 in Boston Seaport’s Fort Point neighborhood. We know what you’re thinking: Will any of those historic jerseys or basketballs be left behind? Not a chance. Still, looking at this space there’s enough amenities here to give off some serious championship vibes.

First off, this industrial-style residence—built in 1916 and extensively remodeled in 2021—features three massive bedrooms and three bathrooms (two full, one partial), so there’s enough room for you and your guests to spread out and live like royalty. The primary suite, which is fit for a king (on or off the court), includes two generous walk-in closets, a walk-in shower, and double vanity. Featuring 12+ foot original wood-beam ceilings, expansive factory-sized windows, hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and recessed lighting, the home is a chic example of luxury condo living at its finest. In addition, the building offers a unique corner exposure running along Melcher and Necco Streets so you can expect abundant sunshine to surround you.

The extra-large living area is a loft-like open-floor plan boasting plenty of flexibility, while the full kitchen comes equipped with an eat-in island and high-end, stainless steel appliances so that cooking a feast for the Celtics’ next winning season will be a breeze. Cleaning up after those celebrations will be easy as well since the unit also comes complete with a washer and dryer.

Another major highlight of this property is the 400+ square foot roof deck, which showcases spectacular views of the city and will make anyone feel like a winner when you host guests for sunset happy hours. Later, you’ll have your pick of numerous bars, restaurants, and other Seaport waterfront attractions all within walking distance. In fact, you need only go a few steps to sample one of Boston’s best steakhouses, Mooo Seaport, which is actually located in the building. You’ll also be able to plan quick weekend escapes since this property includes a parking space and is close to public transportation and area highways.

