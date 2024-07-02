On the Market: A Pastoral Rhode Island Estate in Portsmouth

This three-story home sits on 9.64 verdant acres, boasts 4,924 square feet, and comes with an in-ground, saltwater pool.

230 Briarwood Lane, Portsmouth, RI

Price: $5,990,000

Size: 4,924 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6 (5 full, 1 partial)

If you were to construct the ideal countryside estate for life, what might it entail? Secluded acres of lush greenery, trees, gardens, and an orchard? Maybe beautiful views of a landscape that includes breathtaking river vistas? Ah…we can almost feel the warmth of the natural light on our skin and smell the fresh air entering our lungs as we inhale. While this quick meditative journey is a dreamy exercise, it also doubles as our introduction to a listing that will make your pastoral dwelling reverie into a Rhode Island reality. Because 230 Briarwood Lane in the Newport County enclave of Portsmouth provides everything you’ve pictured, and much more.

At just under $6 million, 230 Briarwood Lane resides on 9.64 verdant acres, boasts 4,924 square feet of space, and includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms (five full, one partial), and south-facing, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows. Constructed in 1999, this three-story, contemporary home is situated next to the Aquidneck Land Trust property overlooking the stunning Sakonnet River. Its grounds, which are delineated by stone walls, contain raised-bed gardens, an orchard, a potting shed, a putting green, and an in-ground, saltwater pool.

While outdoor enthusiasts can live their best lives in this scenic environment, indoor home cooks and foodies are satiated by the chef’s kitchen, which comes complete with a butler’s pantry, quartz countertops, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and wine refrigerator. Meanwhile, everyone can enjoy the Solisysteme pergola, which is situated right off the kitchen, and leads to a lavishly landscaped 2,000-square-feet granite and bluestone patio with cozy fire pit.

The second-floor accommodations are just as enviable, with two primary en suite bedrooms that include walk-in closets and marble and glass-enclose showers, as well as a third en suite bedroom. The top floor can be used two ways: either as vast post-and-beam living area perfect for socializing, or as an office with a deck that overlooks the property’s views. This space also has an additional bedroom and a full bath with a serene soaking tub. But of course, that’s not all. There’s also a four-car garage that connects to an air-conditioned (and heated) artist studio with a half bathroom; it can be used as you choose for an office, gym, or guest suite.

Convenient to local beaches, wildlife preserves, downtown Newport and Newport Harbor, 230 Briarwood Lane includes an additional buildable lot with frontage on Black Point Lane as part of its sale.

For more information, contact Joe Costa, Coldwell Banker Realty, www.coldwellbankerhomes.com.

