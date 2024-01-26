Yes, You Can Have Fun on Cape Cod in the Winter

Crossing the bridge in the off-season can be rewarding. Here’re four ways to do it right.

The bad news: It’s mostly freezing outside (did you expect anything else?). The good news: It’s never too cold to head down to Cape Cod for a little R&R, thanks in part to these four oceanfront resorts, which keep things interesting year-round with a whole slate of winter activities tailored to indoor fun. Who knows? Maybe the weather will even be nice enough for bundled-up stroll on the beach.

Chatham Bars Inn

One of our favorite ways to spend a cold afternoon is ensconced in one of CBI’s adults-only Spa Suites, each of which come equipped with a private sauna, steam shower, hydrotherapy tub, and fireplace. Thankfully, it’s an extremely short walk to get to the actual spa, where winter-friendly treatments include healing seaweed body wraps and hot-stone massages. Beyond its wellness offerings, the inn has a few other indoor experiences on deck for the cooler months—including interactive classes through March focusing on everything from cooking to line dancing to iPhone photography, which should come in handy for getting the perfect shot on the private beach.

Chatham, chathambarsinn.com.

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

Didn’t pack the right gear for a blustery weekend by the ocean? Not to worry: Thanks to an exclusive partnership with the British lifestyle brand Barbour, this Forbes five-star resort offers a “borrowing closet” filled with all of the winter apparel you’ll need to explore this coastal winter wonderland. Even if you don’t feel like going outside, though, you’ll find plenty to do: Through the end of February, the resort is partnering with the jewelry brand Sydney Evans to offer a luxe package that includes a helicopter ride over Cape Cod, 14-karat-gold cocktails, on-site spa treatments, and an ocean-themed diamond necklace to take home (sounds like a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day to us). For guests and the public alike, Wequassett is also bringing back its popular Supper Club series this month, which brings well-known guest chefs to the resort for family-style Saturday dinners.

Harwich, wequassett.com.

The Pelham House

With its renovated ocean-view rooms and top-notch rooftop restaurant, the Pelham House in Dennis is a coveted getaway any time of year. But once the temperature drops, the team ups the ante by transforming its downstairs lounge into a fun winter pop-up. Last year, it was curling; this year, it’s a retro-themed roller-skating rink. You don’t have to be a guest of the resort to shake your groove thang, with help from liquid courage from the full bar—but with overnight packages that include skate time and a $50 food and beverage credit, why wouldn’t you?

Dennis Port, pelhamhouseresort.com.

Ocean Edge Resort

Got kiddos? We have two words for you: indoor pool. Given the vast expanse of sand that emerges during low tide, Ocean Edge’s private bay beach on the Brewster Flats is also a great way to keep yourself and the little ones busy, with plenty of sea creatures to ogle even in the wintertime. When it’s time to warm up inside the historical main mansion, kick back with fish and chips, lobster rolls, and live music at Bayzo’s Pub on Friday and Saturday nights, or book a babysitter and head to one of the resort’s mixology classes.

Brewster, oceanedge.com.