Six Winter Travel Destinations That’re Direct Flights from Logan

Craving warmer weather? Most of us in New England are, and that’s why we’ve handpicked these hot spots—all within a direct flight from Logan.

That's why we've handpicked these six hot spots—all within a direct flight from Logan—just for you. Each offers gorgeous beachfront resorts as well as getaways well beyond the shoreline (horseback riding in the mountains, anyone?). Wherever you ultimately touch down, one thing is certain: You can say goodbye to the winter blahs.

1. Southern California

American, Delta, JetBlue, and United all offer nonstop flights from Boston to Los Angeles.

THE BEACH:

Laguna Beach

It might be tempting to stay close to the Lobby Lounge at the Montage, a luxury spa resort perched high on a bluff overlooking the Pacific—or its mosaic pool, which all but disappears into the horizon. Overcome the urge, and you’ll be rewarded with a boho-chic artist colony chock-full of galleries, cafés, and boutiques. The Laguna Art Museum highlights work by California artists, while the Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continually operating theaters on the West Coast. The best reason to visit this quintessential California beach town, though, is nature. Seven miles of beaches draw surfers from around the world, but nearly everyone can enjoy exploring caves, coves, rock formations, and tidal pools (including the iconic Pirate Tower on Victoria Beach), or kayaking in the protected marine reserve. Back on dry land, hike majestic canyons or scale Aliso Peak for vistas that will leave you gasping at the scenery as much as the climb.

BEYOND:

Palm Springs

With winter temps in the 70s and more than 300 days of sunshine every year, the ratio of golf courses, convertibles, and swimming pools to people in this desert hideaway is roughly even. But the appeal of Palm Springs—which has been attracting Hollywood A-listers since the days when studios stipulated that actors couldn’t travel farther than two hours from L.A.—goes far beyond that. Modernism Week (February 15 to 25) spotlights the local architecture and design scene, with opportunities to visit historical residences such as Sunnylands—the 25,000-square-foot home where Ambassador Walter Annenberg entertained boldfacers, including Queen Elizabeth II and a handful of U.S. presidents. For naturalists, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway carries passengers to the beautiful wilderness of Mount San Jacinto State Park, and Joshua Tree National Park is an easy hour’s drive. Given the city’s historical star power, it makes sense that the Parker Palm Springs hotel—a late 1950s-era property that was remodeled by master of the midcentury aesthetic Jonathan Adler—began its life as the ranch of “singing cowboy” movie star Gene Autry and was later owned by media mogul Merv Griffin. Now with four clay tennis courts, a pitch for playing pétanque, and a tournament-level croquet lawn, the property has plenty to do even if you don’t pay a visit to its legendary spa, now cheekily renamed the Palm Springs Yacht Club—though we highly recommend you do.

2. Mexico

Delta and JetBlue offer nonstop flights from Boston to Cancún.

THE BEACH

Xpu-Há

The Riviera Maya has been developed to a fare-thee-well over the past several decades, but this idyllic little fishing village (pronounced “shpoo-ha”) remains unscathed. Fifty minutes south of Cancún but a world away in atmosphere, it offers an intensely chill vibe: The town (such as it is) has a few cabins, hotels, and restaurants, and a local joke is that there are five year-round inhabitants. Clearly, the Italian duchess whose villa was transformed into Hotel Esencia was looking for seclusion, and that feeling remains today in the gleaming white guest rooms featuring private pools. Although “pristine” is hackneyed to describe a beach, here the shoe fits, with snorkeling in a turtle sanctuary and a two-story beach bar straight out of Swiss Family Robinson. Ready for a little adventure? Head to one of the region’s cenotes (freshwater caves) or the natural wonders of the Río Secreto and the Sian Ka’an biosphere reserve. When it’s time to let loose, the sizzling nightlife of both Tulum and Playa del Carmen is only a half-hour away.

BEYOND

Chocholá

The Yucatán may boast gorgeous beaches, but its interior has the mystery and magic. Mayan cities, crystal-clear cenotes, a dense jungle teeming with exotic flora and fauna, and an indigenous culture that reveres the earth all make the four-hour drive from Cancún to Chocholá well worth it. The halfway point is the must-see city of Valladolid (be sure to stroll down the Calzada de los Frailes); the ancient ruins of Chichén Itzá are a bit farther on. Finally, you’ll arrive at the hacienda turned hotel Chablé Yucatán, where the casitas were brought to life by famed designer Paulina Moran. Hidden in voluptuous gardens, they feature plunge pools, patios, living rooms, and outdoor showers. When you’re not luxuriating in your room, you’ll find plenty of amenities throughout the property, including a culinary program overseen by Jorge Vallejo—proprietor of the famed Quintonil in Mexico City—a cigar lounge, golf course, and tennis courts. There’s also a temazcal (Mayan sweat lodge), an apiary of rare stingless bees, and a spa built around a cenote. But it’s the genuine hospitality of the staff that makes Chablé so sybaritic. Worthwhile day trips include the less-touristy ruins of Uxmal and Mayapán, or the Yucatán capital of Mérida—all only an hour away. But you probably won’t want to leave the grounds.

3. Costa Rica

JetBlue offers nonstop flights from Boston to Liberia.

THE BEACH

Nicoya Peninsula

Located on the country’s Pacific coast, Nicoya remains comparatively untouched by the tidal wave of tourism that’s overrun Costa Rica over the past few decades. And it shows in the nature preserves and wildlife conservancies dotting the area, one of the best places to witness the country’s staggering biodiversity. The Florblanca Resort, a rustic luxury lodge located on a pristine stretch of beach, is the ideal home base from which to explore. The 11 recently remodeled private villas are “pura vida” at its purest, with a low-key vibe designed to help you hit the reset button (the daily yoga and tropical-luxe spa treatments in a beautiful natural setting certainly don’t hurt). Bound on one side by the Pacific and the other by lush tropical forest, the abundance of on-site activities includes surfing, snorkeling, scuba diving, SUP’ing…and those are just the ones that start with “S.” On land, there’s ziplining and horseback riding nearby. Longer day trips include hiking in Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve, riding an ATV to a waterfall you can climb up and dive off, touring one of the area’s traditional Costa Rican farms, or going on a whale watch—all in all, an adventurer’s dream getaway.

BEYOND

Monteverde

Those who know Costa Rica well but don’t get to visit it often are always torn between the beaches and the mountains. In our humble opinion, the mountains never disappoint—particularly the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve, which has been singled out by travel experts for its ethereal beauty thanks to a high elevation and misty climate. A two-hour drive from Liberia, the scenery along the way encompasses every synonym for green, and at the end of the road, tucked into a cleft in the mountains, is the incongruously Tyrolean-looking Hotel Belmar. The property is hygge in the tropical highlands, with the bonus of being incredibly eco-friendly: In 2022, it sequestered more carbon than it emitted. Its sensitivity to its delicate surroundings by no means compromises comfort, however. The 26 rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, soaking tubs, large private terraces, and showers with forest views. The Hotel Belmar also operates its own 17-acre private reserve designed for minimal impact on the ecosystem and maximum fun. Ziplining, a hanging bridge, and high-altitude viewing platforms might be common in Costa Rica; climbing the hollow inside of a live ficus tree, relaxing in a hammock at canopy level, and picnicking a hundred feet above the forest floor are not.

4. Florida

Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, AND Spirit all offer nonstop flights from Boston to Orlando, and JetBlue flies nonstop to Key West.

THE BEACH

Key West

The southernmost point in the continental United States may be known for its quirkiness. Think: feral chickens, tiki boat cruises, and the buoy marking its geographic claim to fame. But the island is also home to some important history, as represented in three house museums: The Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum, the Truman Little White House, and the Audubon House & Tropical Gardens. Decidedly on the upper end of this high/low spectrum is Casa Marina, a grand Spanish-style hotel that’s been welcoming well-heeled guests since 1920 and recently underwent a $79 million renovation. Built by the railroad magnate Henry Flagler (who basically invented Palm Beach and Miami), the property was designed by Gilded Age architects Carrère and Hastings, the masterminds behind the New York Public Library and the House and Senate office buildings in Washington, DC. Guests in one of its 311 rooms likely won’t be thinking about that, though, when they’re enjoying two newly restored piers for jet-skiing and boating, a pair of swimming pools, and, coolest of all, a professional resident sand sculptor.

BEYOND

Orlando

Believe it or not, you don’t have to have kids to visit Orlando (and no, we’re not just looking at you, Disney adults). The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World is a sophisticated getaway perfect for families, couples, and groups of friends thanks to amenities including a luxurious spa, a Tom Fazio–designed golf course, and small bottles of booze in the grab-and-go coffee shop that under no circumstances are we suggesting you smuggle into Magic Kingdom (wink, wink). When it’s time to cool off, choose from the Oasis, an adults-only pool with cabanas, or Explorer Island, which offers a lazy river that’s great for families (bonus points for the free kids’ club). At the end of the day, the theme parks are fun for anyone with the slightest appreciation for kitsch, and even the most jaded adult will thrill to the immersive Star Wars and Avatar rides. Afterward, you can return to the hotel for an ice-cold martini and a rib-eye at the Michelin-starred rooftop steakhouse Capa, where you’ll enjoy an incredible view of the nightly fireworks… without the treacle.

5. Panama

Copa and United offer nonstop flights from Boston to Panama City.

THE BEACH

Bocas del Toro

The closest you’ll get to Gilligan’s Island is Bocas del Toro, an under-the-radar cluster of small islands that are a 45-minute plane ride from Panama City. The capital of the archipelago is Bocas Town, named one of the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, thanks to its collection of candy-colored buildings on stilts. A short boat ride from there is the incomparable resort of Nayara Bocas del Toro, an adults-only, Bali-inspired private island with spacious overwater villas featuring private plunge pools and steps into the cobalt-blue sea. Boasting two enchanting treehouses and the world’s first “aerial beach,” the resort is also completely off the grid to protect the surrounding mangroves. Be sure to book a sunset dolphin-spotting cruise, or simply enjoy a picnic on an uninhabited beach and embrace your inner castaway.

BEYOND

Panama City

Composed of three wings—a 17th-century convent, a Gilded Age department store, and the Colonial-era building that housed Panama’s first university—the Hotel La Compañía’s layered history reflects the Latin-American capital surrounding it. Of course, the Panama Canal still stands as one of the most ambitious engineering feats of the past 150 years, and the museum dedicated to it not only describes the construction but is also housed in the building that served as the headquarters for the project. Just beyond that, in the city’s old quarter, you’ll find rooftop bars, restaurants, and historical sites such as the Metropolitan Cathedral. Two other musts: attractions along the 6-kilometer Amador Causeway, including the Frank Gehry–designed Biomuseo, as well as a day trip to Chagres National Park to learn about the indigenous Emberá people.

6. Jamaica

American, Delta, and JetBlue all offer nonstop flights from Boston to Montego Bay.

THE BEACH

Montego Bay

A stay at Round Hill Hotel and Villas is a window into the Jamaica of Noël Coward and Ian Fleming, of ice-cold martinis and sultry nights. The self-styled “vacation place of the stars since 1953,” the hillside villas are privately owned but can be rented for larger groups, while the 36 oceanfront guest rooms in the “Pineapple House” were designed by Round Hill resident Ralph Lauren with privacy in mind. Recent updates to the property—situated along a crescent beach—include the conversion of two of the resort’s tennis courts to pickleball to round out offerings such as walking paths and a spa housed in a former 18th-century sugar plantation. When you’re ready for a change of scenery, head off-property to lazily raft the Martha Brae River, or stroll through the aptly named Ahhh…Ras Natango Gallery and Garden to relax among the flowers and hummingbirds.

BEYOND

The Blue Mountains

One of Jamaica’s best-kept secrets is the jaw-dropping beauty of the Blue Mountains, the coffee-producing region that many wealthy islanders and discerning travelers prefer to the more touristy beach areas. The three-and-a-half-hour drive from Montego Bay to the 26-acre mountaintop retreat known as Strawberry Hill is a stunning and eye-opening way to get acquainted with the island’s culture, and the mountains’ topography, shrouded in mist and cooler than the coast, is like stumbling into Oz. Named in the New York Times bestselling book 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, the resort itself brings new meaning to having your head in the clouds, with cottages built to take optimal advantage of the views. Once ensconced in your suite, pamper yourself at the spa, soak in the property’s spectacular gardens, and be sure to pay a visit to the world cultural treasure of Kingston.

First published in the print edition of the February 2024 issue with the headline, “This Could Be You.”