On the Market: A Contemporary Beachfront Compound in Chatham

Oyster Pond views, a three-story guesthouse, and a beautiful pool make this 7,700-square-foot property a dream come true for coastal luxury living.

178 Queen Anne Rd., Chatham

Price: $12,800,000

Size: 7,700

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8 (4 full, 4 partial)

For prospective home owners seeking a beachfront residence that’s giving off some serious regal vibes, it’s safe to say 178 Queen Anne Road in Chatham is one property they’ll want to consider. With six bedrooms, eight bathrooms (four full, four partial), and a wealth of amenities including a pool, three-story guest house, breathtaking water views over Oyster Pond, private beach access and an association dock, this turnkey abode is designed for experiencing lavish coastal living at its best. Fit for a king, queen, and anyone else who seeks the royal treatment, this is the perfect luxury escape on the Cape.

Originally constructed in 1820, the seamless blend of modern and classic elements in this single-family home are the outcome of a multi-year collaboration by top architects, builders, and designers—and it shows. In the main house, glass walls overlook the extensive gardens and lawns outside while the sunshine streams in across all of the 7,700-square-feet living space found indoors. The property, which makes up just under an acre, is designed with entertaining in mind as well as peak relaxation. Top appliances in the kitchen are ideal for the home chef and top-of-the line systems make the living experience effortless year-round.

Speaking of which, three fireplaces mean autumn and winter will be comfy and cozy while the large deck makes for the perfect spot for spring and summer sunsets and socializing. With access to the beach and a private association dock, spending time oceanside is literally a breeze. Of course that means all of the future owners’ envious family and friends will want to visit them often, and with the three-story guest house that overlooks the stunning pool and spa that won’t pose any problems with maintaining some privacy. A total of 10 spaces are available for parking (perfect for accommodating guests during spring and summer barbecue soirees) and a covered two-car garage for day-to-day dwelling.

Located in Barnstable county, Chatham is situated on the elbow of the Cape. It’s known for its beautiful surroundings that feature gorgeous beaches, galleries, golf, restaurants, shops, and tennis, in addition to biking, walking, and jogging paths/trails. 178 Queen Anne Road is conveniently set off the downtown Chatham rotary, just a few steps from the town’s charming Main Street, offering its new owners a secluded compound (in town) from which to experience it all.

For more information, contact Maggie Gold Seelig/MGS Group Real Estate, www.mgsgrouprealestate.com, or Brian Dougherty and Nick Robert at Compass.

