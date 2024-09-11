On the Market: A Boston Townhouse with a Private Glass Elevator

This 4,788-square-foot Back Bay home also has a roof deck with an outdoor kitchen.

126 Marlborough St., Back Bay

Price: $11,900,000

Size: 4,788 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 7 (5 full, 2 partial)

In his best-known work Republic, Greek philosopher Plato wrote that necessity is the mother of invention, and for us, we often find that re-invention is a necessity of real estate—in the best way possible. One case in point is 126 Marlborough St., Back Bay, which serves as a stellar example of just how successful such an undertaking can be. What was originally built in 1868 was artfully recreated in 2021, and the renovation—led by Pegasus Luxury Homes and CBT architects—showcases new-construction interiors in a timeless and classic modern style. But it doesn’t end there. This exquisite, single-family townhouse also features clean lines that seamlessly complement hardwood and marble, in addition to gorgeous contemporary furnishings curated by the celebrated architectural, interiors, and product design firm SheltonMindel. Add to that a range of exceptional amenities, and you have a property that’s bound to impress.

Let’s start with the fact that this 4,788-square-foot space includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms (five full, two partial). The living and entertaining spaces surround a stunning staircase that snakes around a see-through elevator, which—let’s be honest—is a showstopper is any residence. The expansive living room/study opens to an enviable terrace and family room; on top of that, it’s accented by beautiful linear fireplaces. Home chefs will thrive in the chic, spacious kitchen that has a dining bay and Gaggenau appliances, while spirits enthusiasts and wine lovers will appreciate the wet bar conveniently serving the dining room. Ready to be even more in awe? The full-floor primary bedroom suite is sublime. Complete with two lavish radiant-heated baths, two wardrobe areas, and a linear fireplace, it’s the serene urban oasis of our dreams. Additionally, this home houses a garden-level suite/fitness studio ideal for exercise devotees and a roof deck with an outdoor kitchen so you can take in stunning city sights while enjoying dinner al fresco. As for parking, well, it’s our philosophy that you can never have enough access to it, so the rare attached two-car garage and two-car open parking are wow factors of the property as well.

Situated between Clarendon and Dartmouth Streets, 126 Marlborough St. is close to exceptional shopping, dining, numerous local attractions, and the exceptional beauty that the Bay Back neighborhood is known for—complete with its picturesque streets that so many potential homeowners desire.

