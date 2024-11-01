On the Market: A $10 Million, 18-Acre Compound in Dover

With 11,000-square-feet of space and resort amenities—including an outdoor kitchen and heated pool—this rustic residence is bound to impress.

8 Hamlins Xing, Dover

Price: $10,000,000

Size: 11,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 10 (6 full, 4 partial)

Situated in one of Boston’s most affluent and sought-after suburbs, the properties in Dover, Massachusetts do not disappoint. Indeed, this custom-built, Georgian-inspired home that recently went on the market—8 Hamlins Xing—is a prime illustration of the town’s exceptional real estate. This country compound offers serious curb appeal, even in an area already known for vast, rustic homes immersed in natural beauty. Case in point: It features 18-plus acres of lush, picturesque greenery surrounding an expansive lawn with a garden; 11,000-square-feet of living space, which includes three fireplaces and two family rooms; and a wealth of amenities (indoors and out) designed with privately luxurious living in mind. Hey, heated pool—we’re dreaming of floating in you. (Not to be weird.)

First, let’s talk interiors. Constructed in 1998, this custom-built, Georgian-inspired home’s interiors are immense: Six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms (six full, four partial), as well as several areas ideal for socializing with family and friends. There’s also a massive chef’s kitchen that comes complete with custom-built cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a bar, butler’s pantry, fireplace, and deck (plus dining and sitting areas), making it the perfect destination for cooking up a holiday feast or kicking back with apps and cocktails while you plan the menu. Meanwhile the dining room, which serves as the gathering spot for festive meals or family dinners, exudes warmth and sophistication with its decorative molding hardwood flooring, fireplace, recessed lighting, and wainscoting. There are two family rooms—main level and lower—that provide cozy vibes (one with an exterior deck, fireplace, and window seat to boot); a comfy living room with recessed lighting and bay/bow/box windows; and a lavish primary bedroom suite with two dressing rooms, two bathrooms, crown molding, and hardwood flooring. Other attractions on the lower level? Recreation areas with a kitchenette and a vaulted entertainment/fitness room.

Now let’s talk exteriors. With 18-plus sprawling acres, there’s a lot to discuss. Found within the expansive lawns and stunning natural surroundings are several resort-like amenities from the heated, inground pool and accompanying pool house to the outdoor kitchen and fireplace. There’s a carriage house with private upstairs living quarters great for weekend guests and extended family during holiday time. Plus, with cabana, patio, and porch options a plenty, no matter what time of year, everyone will find a spot that suits them when savoring the seasons. The long, winding driveway along with a garage that accommodates parking for six cars means every auto remains safe and sound, which is always appreciated when cooler temps prevail.

