Where to Eat in Greater Boston for November 2024

New and exciting restaurants to check out, plus new reasons to visit older spots.

Autumn is in full swing—although the sporadic hot days bring back summer memories—and these dark evenings have us longing for comfort food: warming Thai curries, hearty barbecue platters, heaping portions of lasagna, and croissants by a cozy fireplace. Fortunately, the local restaurant scene has all of that and more. Here’s the latest installment of our monthly guide on where to eat around Greater Boston—new openings, expansions, revamps, and older favorites worth a revisit, plus a peek ahead at imminent openings. (Check out last month’s guide here.)

New Restaurants to Try This Month

Recent openings you've got to check out.

Bell86

Grab a group and share Korean small plates at this new Coolidge Corner spot, which is calling itself “the first Korean tapas restaurant in New England.” Start small(er) with apps like mung bean pancakes, salmon sashimi, and fried seaweed before moving into heftier options like spicy pork feet; army stew with spam, sausages, ramen, and vegetables; and A5 wagyu grilled at the table. (Note: no liquor yet.)

308 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-505-5723, instagram.com/bell86_bos.

CanalSide Food & Drink

CambridgeSide, the East Cambridge mall formerly known as the CambridgeSide Galleria, has a brand new food court complete with lots of Boston-area favorites and a bar from some big names in local booze (Ran Duan of Baldwin Bar, Jon Rosse of Birds of Paradise, and Brahm Callahan of Grill 23 & Bar). Food options include Eastern Mediterranean mezze and more from Anoush’ella, Neapolitan(ish) pizza from Lala’s Neapolitan-ish Pizza, noodle soups from Sapporo Ramen, and more.

100 CambridgeSide Pl., Cambridge, 617-621-8666, cambridgeside.com/dine.

The Hummus Shop

A hummus-focused food truck has opened a tiny brick-and-mortar storefront on Beacon Hill, serving falafel-stuffed bowls and pitas, fresh hummus, and other Mediterranean fare. Owner Colin Daly is particularly eager to recommend the sabich (fried eggplant).

37A Charles St., Beacon Hill, Boston, eatjustus.com.

Loyall Counting Room

Earlier this year, the InterContinental overhauled its dining options, replacing Miel and RumBa with Matria and Bar Fellini. Now, say hello to a speakeasy-style cocktail bar—if you can find the secret door and know the secret password. Loyall pays homage to revolution-era Boston history, with drinks such as the Gentlewoman’s Rebellion, named for poet Phillis Wheatley, and Incident on King Street, a reference to the Boston Massacre. Snack on meat pies and roasted chestnuts while you drink.

510 Atlantic Ave., Downtown Boston, 617-747-1000, ihg.com.

Nouvelle Maison

Head north of Boston to Winchester to visit the newest French market—complete with wine and spirits, cheese and charcuterie, and bakery and café fare (with 16 seats for snacking onsite). Owners Celine and Tom Kimberly are at the helm; Celine grew up in France. Formaggio Kitchen alum Hannah Kinney manages the cheese and more, while acclaimed pastry chef Giselle Miller (Lakon Paris Patisserie, Deuxave) manages the bakery, among other duties.

30 Church St., Winchester, nouvellemaison.com.

POE-Lenta at Time Out Market Boston

The Tip Tap Room’s chef-owner Brian Poe and chef de cuisine Guillermo Guzman are behind the latest addition to Fenway food hall Time Out Market Boston, an Italian café. POE-Lenta debuts early this month with dishes such as wild game Bolognese (Poe is known for his use of game at the Tip Tap Room), a seasonal “POE-Lenta,” a prosciutto sandwich, and tomato basil soup with crispy fried grilled cheese croutons.

401 Park Dr., Fenway, Boston, timeoutmarket.com.

Spy Bar

The vibe: “a ’70s lounge meets your grandparents’ basement,” says co-owner Jack Bardy of the South End’s new “listening lounge,” a place for adults who want to relax over cocktails and snacks while listening to hi-fi music. Bars like these are rooted in 1950s Japan but have recently been trending in Boston (see also: Temple Records, Headroom Hi-Fi Lounge, and, opening next week, Desnuda Cocina & Bar). This one comes from the team behind the Beehive and Cósmica; take a peek.

40 Berkeley St. (Revolution Hotel), South End, Boston, spybar.com.

Taco Azul

This new Beacon Hill addition keeps things simple with a streamlined menu of tacos (featuring blue corn tortillas, hence “azul”), margaritas, and just a few other items. Built for scalability—founder Dan Leyva hopes to make it a chain—the first Taco Azul is a full-service restaurant in an attractive space that was previously home to the Emory. Here’s a look inside.

21 Beacon St., Beacon Hill, Boston, tacoazul.com.

Thaiger Den

From the people behind Malden’s “rustic Thai kitchen” Crying Thaiger comes its sequel, a more elevated take on Thai. Thaiger Den takes inspiration from ancient Thai recipes and uses modern techniques to create “sophisticated, artfully presented dishes,” as its team puts it. Date-night ambiance and interesting cocktails—including a couple drinks infused with the flavors of classic Thai dishes tom yum and tom kha—make this a must-try spot north of Boston (and it’s just steps away from the Orange Line).

157 Pleasant St., Malden, 617-488-8645, instagram.com/thaiger_den.

An unnamed café from the Iggy’s Bread team

Cambridge-based Iggy’s Bread has opened a cozy café about a mile away from its first home, complete with a fireplace. This long-in-the-works spot features croissants and pretzels, not to mention very relaxing vibes. What it doesn’t have: a name or an internet presence. But put in the effort to find it, and you will be glad you did.

348 Huron Ave., Huron Village, Cambridge.

Older Restaurants Doing New Things

Expansions and revamps—time for a (re)visit.

Bred Gourmet

The Dorchester-based Best of Boston burger spot has expanded to Cambridge with a bigger space, including a full bar serving Caribbean-inspired cocktails. Bred’s smoked burgers and other sandwiches come with an array of globally inspired toppings, such as the Monte Carlo burger (two smoked beef patties with smoked pork belly, onion jam, cheddar, gouda, and aioli) and the Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich. Stay tuned: Owner Tambo Barrow hopes to get a liquor license for the original spot, too.

730 Main St., Kendall Square, Cambridge, 857-285-6166, bredgourmet.com.

The Eaves

After a short hiatus in which the team opened the impressive Saigon Babylon in Central Square, the Eaves has reopened at Bow Market with a revamped noodle bar concept. (Saigon Babylon feels like it has taken over where the original Eaves concept left off, with modern Vietnamese cuisine that emphasizes local sourcing.) Now on the succinct Eaves menu: a salad and a fresh rice noodle dish, each with a vegan option available, and a short selection of Japanese and Vietnamese beer, sake, whiskey, and an amaro.

1 Bow Market Way, Union Square, Somerville, instagram.com/midnight_eaves.

The Lenox Hotel restaurants

The classic Back Bay hotel is two-thirds of the way done with its restaurant overhaul: Sólás Irish Pub and City Bar have been replaced by Sweeney’s on Boylston and the Irving at the Lenox, respectively, while City Table’s as-yet-unnamed replacement will open early next year. Each space has been brought under the hotel’s own management rather than an outside restaurant group. Sweeney’s continues in the Irish pub vein; watch for Sunday roasts, in particular. The Irving, a cocktail bar, features small plates inspired by a variety of cuisines, from braised short rib tacos on house-made tortillas to foie gras-topped pizzas to pork belly bao.

61 Exeter St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-536-5300, lenoxhotel.com.

Mida

Chef Douglass Williams’ Italian restaurant has added a fourth location—this one in Fenway—taking over the space where he operated DW French for a little under a year. Mida Fenway serves thin-crust pizzas, pastas, and more, with a few items exclusive to this location, including the “carne supremo” pizza (beef short rib, bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage). Sip on Italian spirits and wines; and head over virtually any time—it’s open for weekday lunch, weekend brunch, and daily dinner.

1391 Boylston St., Fenway, Boston, midaboston.com.

Phinista

This French-Vietnamese café in Fenway has expanded to Cambridge’s Porter Square, steps from the T, serving plenty of caffeine, plus bánh mì, crêpes, and more. Here’s a look inside. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free wifi.

1876 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, phinista.com.

Pig Beach BBQ at PKL

Treat yourself to pulled pork sandwiches, salt-and-pepper-crusted brisket, smoked wings, and more before or after a pickleball match. NYC-based Pig Beach has expanded to Boston, taking over the food operations inside Southie pickleball venue PKL.

64 C St., South Boston, playpkl.com.

Sofra Bakery and Café

The highly anticipated Allston expansion from the Sofra crew has arrived: It’s much roomier than the original spot in Cambridge (all the baking will now be done in Allston), and there’s even a parking lot. Both locations have the same menu, from shakshuka to orange blossom-glazed morning buns to Black Sea cornbread with feta. Don’t forget to browse the retail selection of spices, nuts, and other treats, and keep an eye on the events calendar for demonstration-style cooking classes and more at the new location.

210 North Harvard St., Allston, Boston, 617-870-7915, sofrabakery.com.

WakuWaku Ramen & Sake

This local ramen chain has five locations (going on 500, if all goes according to plan), with the latest opening in Quincy. The new outpost serves lunch and dinner daily, a variety of ramen styles and small bites (shrimp tempura, takoyaki, vegetable gyoza, and such). While there are options with chicken-based broth and vegetarian shiitake-kelp broth, the restaurant’s signature ramen has a pork base, with scallions, sesame, corn, bok choy, and pork katsu.

657 Hancock St., Quincy, 617-751-1587, wakuwakuramen.com.

Staff Recommendations

Just a few places we’ve enjoyed recently that we think you’ll love too. This month’s list of recommendations is pure comfort food.

Althea

Sure, these 70-plus-degree November days are a little alarming, but let’s squeeze every last bit out of outdoor dining season while we can. Central Square newbie Althea, from the Viale team down the street, has one of the nicest patios around. Stop by for a full meal of dishes such as spicy crab spaghetti or duck breast with chestnut puree and concord grape jus, or just dig into a s’mores-inspired dessert of chocolate mousse with torched marshmallow and graham cracker crumbles. Either way, we heartily endorse the ultra-smooth, ultra-classic espresso martini or the milk punch of the moment (currently a snickerdoodle daiquiri—fun!)

2 Columbia St., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-349-2967, altheacentralsq.com.

The Babe

Eager for a trip up to Salem now that the Halloween rush has ended? Our current fave for comfort food (sandwiches, in particular) and cocktails is the Babe, which Mida partner Seth Gerber opened earlier this year in the former Major Magleashe’s space. The sandwich-focused menu offers expertly made takes on classics like a cheesesteak, meatball parm, and Italian, each providing sustenance for a stroll around the outstanding Punto Urban Art Museum nearby, a free collection of murals spanning several blocks.

268 Washington St., Salem, thebabesalem.com.

Johnny Boy

Guess we’re in the mood for sandwiches because we’re also eager to direct you to Johnny Boy, the Filipino breakfast sandwich pop-up that’s currently residing inside Juliet Social Club in Union Square. Catch Jeff Almendras there Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., plus other occasional pop-ups around town, for a hearty longganisa (sausage) sandwich with fried egg and banana ketchup, served on a light bun (brown butter pandesal). Also on the menu: a fried chicken sandwich, mango ensalada, and a handful of other items. No beverages, but you can grab a café drink from the full Juliet restaurant space (as opposed to the Social Club) next door.

257 Washington St., Union Square, Somerville, johnnyboyeats.square.site.

Red Fox

Descend a flight of old-school-office-building carpeted stairs (from an entryway that also goes to a Wells Fargo, no less) to find this North End newcomer, where “sexy basement vibes” await. Red-saucy staples (rigatoni alla vodka, linguine con vongole) meet less expected dishes (malloreddus—aka gnochetti sardi—with mushroom ragu, zeppole with prosciutto and honey) on a crowd-pleaser of a menu. Try the lasagna, but note that the big portion pictured above is the half size.

326 Commercial St., North End, Boston, redfoxnorthend.com.

Looking Ahead

Here are a few spots we’re keeping an eye on, set to open in the next month or so.