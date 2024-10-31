Where to Eat in Boston’s Suburbs

A few favorites, old and new, that are worth the drive from the city.

While dining around Greater Boston throughout the year, compiling our Top 50 Restaurants list and working on other projects, one thing we’ve found is that dining out in the suburbs is getting better and better. Here are a few of our current favorite restaurants beyond Boston—a few older standbys, a few newer exciting destinations.

Coach Grill

Open since the early aughts, this MetroWest hot spot, celebrated for its prime steaks, seafood towers, and one heck of a chocolate cake slice, honors its predecessor, the Red Coach Grill, that stood on the site for decades.

55 Boston Post Rd., Wayland, 508-358-5900, coachgrill.com.

Northern Spy

From the team behind the now-closed Loyal Nine in Cambridge, Northern Spy brings beautiful fare to a spacious Canton spot. Some dishes scream New England (baked stuffed scrod), while others merely whisper it (the hot fish sandwich).

4 Rolling Mill Way, Canton, 781-989-1850, northernspycanton.com.

Qué Mas

Helmed by Scampo alums Alex Pineda (son of culinary icon Lydia Shire) and Noe Ortega, this modern Latin spot shines with inventive dishes like swordfish al pastor with grits.

114 Rantoul St., Beverly, quemasrestaurant.com.

Sogno

Neapolitan-style pizzas with light-as-air crusts are the star at this upscale Italian spot, which also offers delectable chef’s-counter tasting menus, plus live music.

304 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, 781-625-1300, sognoitalian.com.

Sycamore

This cozy bistro has led the suburban dining scene since opening more than a decade ago, showcasing thoughtfully sourced, flavorful dishes such as spicy Gulf of Maine redfish ceviche.

755 Beacon St., Newton, 617-244-4445, sycamorenewton.com.

XOXO Sushi Bar

Seafood lovers ooh and aah over Uni alum Kegan Stritchko’s modern Edomae-style sushi, while the robatayaki dishes, grilled over charcoal, ensure non-fish eaters leave happy.

1154 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, 617-505-3378, xoxosushi.com.

A version of this piece was first published in the print edition of the November 2024 issue as an addendum to the Top 50 Restaurants list.