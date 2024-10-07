News Bites: The Cambridge Croissant Café from the Iggy’s Team Is Here

Plus, a Dorchester burger fave expands to Cambridge, a Brockton brewery is not closing after all, and more food news for the week.

October is here, and the smell of autumn is in the air—or is that the omnipresent scent of pumpkin spice? Either way, the month is off to a busy start with lots of restaurant openings and more food news you should know this week.

You can catch up on past installments of our Monday food news roundups here

Jump to: Openings | Closings | In the Works | In the News | Things to Do This Week

Openings

celebrates the grand opening of its fifth location, this time in Winchester (joining Andover, Burlington, Concord, and Westford). Karma is known for its hefty selection of sushi, from creative maki to chef’s-choice sushi and sashimi platters, plus cooked dishes inspired by Japanese, Chinese, and other cuisines. Swanky vibes and eye-catching cocktails, such as the savory A5 wagyu Old Fashioned and a giant, meant-to-share mai tai, seal the deal. The new location is two stories, plus a patio. 16 Thompson St., Winchester, 781-570-2207, winchester.karmaasianfusion.com. Kismet—the long-awaited, croissant-filled Huron Village café from the Iggy’s team—is now open, currently operating from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The streamlined menu features espresso and a handful of other beverages, plus the promised croissants (and pretzels). Also of note: a cozy fireplace, and proximity to Formaggio Kitchen for your post-croissant cheese-buying needs. 348 Huron Ave., Huron Village, Cambridge.

Life Alive opens its 11th and 12th locations this month, with the Jamaica Plain outpost debuting on October 8 and featuring a heated patio. (Union Square, Somerville is set to follow soon.) With plenty of outlets and free wifi, it’s the type of place you can stay for a while and get your work done over counter-service vegetarian grain bowls, noodles, açaí bowls, and colorful smoothies. 435 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, Boston, lifealive.com.

—mission: to “create healthy food without sacrificing flavor”—has expanded to the Street, a Chestnut Hill retail development. On the menu: smoothies and juices, wraps, salads, grain bowls, and such. (Pink Carrot is also opening an outpost at Lyrik Back Bay.) 27 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, pinkcarrotboston.com. East Cambridge’s Cambridge Crossing development now has another dining option: Tap 151 Bar and Grill, meant to be an “elevated tavern” with plenty of TVs for sports-watching, opened this month from restaurateur Davidson Bettero (730 Tavern, Kitchen & Patio; Oliveira’s Steakhouse). On the menu: pub fare, such as cheesesteak egg rolls, short rib grilled cheese, half a dozen burger options, steak tips, and more. There’s plenty to drink, too, with nearly 30 draft beers and some fun cocktails (coconut mojitos and nitro draft margaritas, for instance). And it’s spacious, with room for 300 inside and out. 151 N. First St., East Cambridge, 617-945-0610, tap151.com.

Closings

, is temporarily closed: The team is in the process of securing a liquor license (which means goodbye to BYOB once it reopens). “Staying true to our original concept, we will continue to provide flexible cocktail mixers that work with your preferred base spirit,” the team writes. “Only now, you don’t have to work as hard to enjoy a delightful drink experience.” 318 Harvard St. #11, Coolidge Corner, Brookline, drinkatbarlette.com. Saugus’ stretch of long-running Rte. 1 dining establishments shrinks a little bit more on November 24 when the Continental closes after 72 years. The restaurant, which serves steak, seafood, and more, has been the site of many parties and special occasions for several generations of North Shore residents. 266 Broadway, Rte. 1 N, Saugus, 781-233-2587.

In the Works

After more than three years of searching, Arlington Brewing Company has found a home. Set to open next year, the space will include a brewery, taproom, kitchen, and beer garden. In the meantime, keep up with the team at events and find beers in stores: Arlington Brewing Company brews up a variety of styles, from a Belgian strong ale to a Bohemian pilsner to a gluten-free saison. 15 Ryder St., Arlington, drinkarlingtonbeer.com.

, the revamped food court at the CambridgeSide mall, is set to open on October 25. Food vendors include Lala’s Neapolitan-ish Pizza, Sapporo Ramen, Chilacates, Anoush’ella, Far Out Ice Cream, and more. Plus, there’s a central bar, created by power trio Ran Duan and Jon Rosse of Birds of Paradise and Brahm Callahan of Grill 23 & Bar. 100 Cambridgeside Pl. (CambridgeSide), East Cambridge, canalsidefoodhall.com. Jadu (Hindi for “magic”) will be a “coffee shop by day, wine bar by night, neighborhood gathering spot, always” once it opens in Jamaica Plain’s former Espresso Yourself space this fall. Jadu launched last year as a wine-focused pop-up; that more ephemeral side of the business will continue on under the moniker First Crush, with Jadu cofounder Gabrielle Malina at the helm, while Jadu cofounder Maya Mukhopadhaya takes the lead on the brick-and-mortar Jadu. Watch for collabs between the sibling businesses in the future. 767 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, Boston, jaduboston.com.

Burlington’s Việt Citron, a popular spot for counter-service Vietnamese, is expanding to Somerville; read the full story here. Somerville, vietcitron.com.

In the News

The Celtics’ own Jaylen Brown stars in the latest episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones (“The show with hot questions, and even hotter wings.”) “Well, I’ve got a lot of people rooting on my failure, but I feel like I’m the spicy one in my family, so let me see what I got,” says Brown, before embarking on the increasingly hot wing-eating journey.

The New York Times landed in Manchester, New Hampshire to explore the history of chicken tenders, which were (maybe) invented there 50 years ago at Puritan Backroom. (Last year, the city apparently declared itself the Chicken Tender Capital of the World in celebration of its beloved creation.)

Things to Do This Week

Also note: Tickets are now on sale for Taste, our biggest food event of the year. Hope to see you there as we celebrate the launch of our restaurant-focused November issue.

Ongoing

You should be outside picking apples or pumpkins right now. Consult our recently updated guides for our top picks within an hour’s drive from Boston: apples, pumpkins.

October 8

Quick, a small number of tickets remain for “An Evening with Yotam Ottolenghi” at the Colonial Theatre. The celebrated cookbook author will be discussing his new book, Comfort, in conversation with author and recipe developer Andy Baraghani; preparing a dish; and welcoming audience questions. 106 Boylston St., Downtown Boston, ottolenghi.co.uk.

October 10

NECAT, a local organization that provides culinary training to adults facing barriers to employment, is hosting its major annual fundraiser, Best of NECAT. This year’s event showcases Caribbean-Latin fusion cuisine in celebration of the recent launch of NECAT’s Haitian-Creole-language training program. There’ll be a multi-course meal, cocktails, music, and live culinary demonstrations. 23 Bradston St., Roxbury, Boston, ne-cat.org.

October 12

October 12-13

Head down to Canton for Trillium Brewing’s FallFest: Admission is free to the eventful weekend, which’ll include petting zoos, live music, magician shows, pumpkin patch visits, and autumnal food specials (cider doughnuts!) Watch for various artisans and local food vendors to make appearances. 100 Royall St., Canton, trilliumbrewing.com.

October 13