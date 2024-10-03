It’s Almost Time for Taste 2024, Our Biggest Food Event of the Year

Get your tickets now, and we’ll see you on November 7.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Taste, our annual food-filled extravaganza, returns for its 14th year on November 7, and we’re so excited to party with you. Tickets are on sale now, and it’ll be a night to remember as we celebrate our November issue, which contains the yearly Top 50 Restaurants list. That’s right—we’ve been busy feasting our way through Greater Boston, treating each night like it’s a special occasion, to bring you our updated list of where to eat. And when each of our nights feels like a special occasion, you know we mean it when we say that November 7 is going to be extra special.

We’ll be back at the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter in South Boston for this year’s event, where more than 20 incredible restaurants will be onsite, dishing out delicious bites. The stellar lineup showcases restaurants from this year’s list and years past, as well as other local favorites—and some exciting recent openings!

Here’s a little sneak peek of some of the spots you’ll be seeing at Taste 2024: Brookline Thai stunner Mahaniyom and its new “elevated dive bar” sibling, Merai; Bar Vlaha, with its central and northern Greek fare; Jahunger, Providence’s Uyghur superstar that recently expanded to Cambridge; Tonino, that cozy little JP Italian gem you’ve been trying to get a reservation to for ages; and lots more. We’ve got steak, we’ve got sushi, we’ve got seafood: It’s going to be a glamorous night. (Plus, plenty of beer, wine, and cocktails will be flowing.)

Get your ticket now, and stay tuned for more teasers about what to expect at next month’s fiesta. Pro-tip: Want to beat the crowds? Grab a VIP ticket for an hour of early access before general admission begins.

We’ll see you on November 7.

$90-$130, Thursday, November 7, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Artists for Humanity EpiCenter, 100 W. 2nd St., South Boston, bostonmagazine.com.