News Bites: A Brookline Diner Closes after More than 50 Years

Plus, a vegan mainstay reopens in Allston, a glitzy dumpling lounge debuts in the Seaport, a King Arthur pop-up shop is coming to town, and more food news for the week of September 8, 2024.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

The Greater Boston restaurant scene is hurrying to pack a lot of action into the final days of summer. Read on for this week’s news bites, featuring a ton of openings (Tacos! Dumplings! Questionable neon signage!), a few closings, some delicious events to attend this week, and more. (You can catch up on past installments of our Monday foods news roundups here, and reach out via email with news that should be on our radar.)

Jump to: | Openings | Closings | In the Works | Things to Do This Week |

Openings

Closings

In the Works

Things to Do This Week

See also: our general Things to Do guide for music, comedy, art, and lots more