News Bites: A Brookline Diner Closes after More than 50 Years
Plus, a vegan mainstay reopens in Allston, a glitzy dumpling lounge debuts in the Seaport, a King Arthur pop-up shop is coming to town, and more food news for the week of September 8, 2024.
The Greater Boston restaurant scene is hurrying to pack a lot of action into the final days of summer. Read on for this week’s news bites, featuring a ton of openings (Tacos! Dumplings! Questionable neon signage!), a few closings, some delicious events to attend this week, and more. (You can catch up on past installments of our Monday foods news roundups here, and reach out via email with news that should be on our radar.)
Jump to: | Openings | Closings | In the Works | Things to Do This Week |
Openings
- With loads of chandeliers, decorative flamingos, and, um, a giant neon sign that says “HORNY,” Blondie’s is open in the former Article 24 space in Brighton. The Pinky’s sibling serves “street food and showstopping drinks,” per the website of its parent company, Sneaky Good Hospitality. 458 Western Ave., Brighton, Boston, instagram.com/blondiesbos.
- Inman Square café Bōm Dough—known in part for its variations on pão de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread)—has expanded nearby to East Cambridge. Relax with a smoked maple salted cold brew latte and breakfast gnocchi or a churro mochi waffle. 1 Canal Park, East Cambridge, bomdough.com.
- New York City-based cookie chain Chip City Cookies opens its third and fourth Greater Boston locations this month—Harvard Square on September 13 and Newbury Street September 27. The menu rotates weekly and may include flavors such as hot honey cornbread or Italian rainbow cookie. Also on the menu: “chip crookies” (cookie-dough-stuffed croissants) and ice cream. 1 Brattle Sq., Harvard Square, Cambridge; 316 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston; chipcitycookies.com.
- Did You Eat Yet? If not, swing by this new Haitian takeout spot and convenience store from Brockton-based food blogger Mirbentz Jean Francois for dishes like goat stew, fried chicken, and baked mac and cheese with pikliz and fried plantains, depending on the day. 700 Albany St., South End, Boston, instagram.com/didyoueat_yet.
- Charlestown’s mini food hall and shared culinary workspace Foundation Kitchen has welcomed its newest tenant, New Hampshire’s Post & Beam Brewing, serving beer, wine, and sake. (And watch for the debut of Pasta Tana’s at the hall next month, too.) 32 Cambridge St. (the Graphic Lofts), Charlestown, Boston, foundationkitchen.com.
- Allston’s beloved vegan restaurant Grasshopper closed earlier this year after nearly three decades in business—but it’s back! Now it’s a counter-service operation in the Super 88 food court, serving lunch and dinner daily. Don’t worry: Longtime favorites like the “No Name,” sweet-and-sour battered gluten, are still on the menu. 1 Brighton Ave. (Super 88), Allston, Boston, 617-254-8883.
- A rare late-night option for Medford: The Great American Beer Hall has arrived, and it’s huge. New England craft beers are the focus, and there’s pizza and more to eat. Kids are welcome, and dogs can hang out on the patio. Stay tuned for the opening of the roof deck and other improvements in the coming months. 142 Mystic Ave., Medford, gabhall.com.
- The name is a bit of a lie, but NYC-based chain Just Salad—which also serves soups, smoothies, wraps, and more—just opened its fourth Massachusetts location. In honor of the opening, there are a few special deals at the moment: For example, order in-store from September 12-14 for a $5 meal. 372 Congress St., Fort Point, Boston, 866-673-3757, justsalad.com.
- Best of Boston Thai restaurant Mahaniyom is popping up at Northeastern University—co-owner Smuch Saikamthorn’s alma mater—from September 9-26, serving lunch at the Social House at Stetson West from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or while supplies last) Monday through Thursday. Open to students and community members. 10 Forsyth St., Fenway, Boston, nudining.com.
- The crew behind Yvonne’s, Mariel, Coquette, and several other beautiful venues open their latest, Mr. H, on September 12. Dumplings are the star at this swanky Seaport spot. 225 Northern Ave., Seaport District, Boston, mrhchinese.com.
- Can’t talk before you get your caffeine? An app-based, automated coffee drive-through, P!ng, has launched in Lowell—but with hopes of nationwide expansion over the next few years. Grab your coffee (or tea, energy drink, etc.) and get on with your day. 10 Technology Dr., Lowell, pingthru.com.
- Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s decided to make its new Downtown Boston location extra special because it’s the 828th location and debuted on 8/28, on the company’s 28th birthday. It’s very gold. (Also: Just north of Boston, a Medford location is slated to open near Wellington on October 29.) 101 Arch St., Downtown Crossing, Boston, 617-942-4816, raisingcanes.com.
- The South Boston Lithuanian Club has reopened its kitchen for the season, serving a limited, rotating menu of traditional Lithuanian fare two Sundays a month (September 22 is up next) from noon to 7 p.m. You might find dishes like potato pie with bacon bits; meat or cheese dumplings; and stuffed cabbage. Cash only. 368 West Broadway, South Boston, sblca.org.
- Lynn’s Taqueria Los Compadres has expanded to Downtown Boston, serving torta al pastor, tacos de lengua, and lots more. 26 Province St., Downtown Boston, taquerialoscompadresboston.com.
- And in other taqueria news, Umami Tsunami Taqueria is now open in Dorchester, with tacos, burritos, quesadillas, empanadas, and such. Also on the menu: birria ramen. 400 Neponset St., Dorchester, Boston, 617-297-5788.
Closings
- Brockton Beer Company, founded in 2018 by five Brockton families, will close its taproom at the end of September; the kitchen is already closed. (Weather-permitting, the brewery will continue to serve beer in its beer garden next to the taproom throughout October.) After starting as a contract brewer, the company opened its own taproom in mid-2022 in downtown Brockton and was an important piece of the revitalization of the area. “As we close this chapter, we do so with immense pride in what we have accomplished together,” the team shared in a press release. “Though there are no plans for Brockton Beer Company beyond this calendar year, we will always cherish the memories and the community we have built.” 121 Main St., Brockton.
- Giant pancakes, buttery toast, loyal staff, longtime regulars: Busy Bee Diner, open since 1967, is bidding Brookline farewell after 50+ years of serving all-day breakfast and other hearty diner fare. The Christakis family, who have run the restaurant since day one, own the space and are “currently negotiating with a prospective new restaurant tenant,” per their goodbye message. 1046 Beacon St., Brookline.
- The Lenox Hotel is revamping its dining options: City Bar, City Table, and Sólás Irish Pub, all run by the Briar Group, will close at the end of October to be “re-imagined and re-concepted.” While the closures will affect 136 employees, they will reportedly have the opportunity to continue at the Lenox or at other Briar Group venues. 61 Exeter St., Back Bay, Boston, lenoxhotel.com.
- Up in Lynn, Nightshade Noodle Bar’s sibling/neighbor spot Sin City Superette—a pandemic-born convenience store and casual restaurant that has served everything from caviar-topped hot dogs to crawfish tail po’ boys—is now closed. “The needs of the neighborhood have changed since our little pandemic-response-market first opened, and it’s time for us to adapt,” wrote owner Rachel Miller, promising a new plan for the Exchange Street space, with details to be announced soon (watch Nightshade Noodle Bar’s social media). 71 Exchange St., Lynn.
In the Works
- Crowdfunding: Wade BBQ—which briefly operated as a takeout spot in Union Square but ran into issues with ventilation and smoke—is raising funds to reopen at an undisclosed location in the neighborhood that’ll be more conducive to smoking meats. Farm-to-table restaurant Fallow Kin, opening later this year in the former Craigie on Main space, is running a Kickstarter campaign to help cushion buildout and opening costs. Food truck Lala’s Neapolitan-ish Pizza, which also has a counter at Time Out Market Boston, will open at the forthcoming CanalSide food hall in Cambridge with Neapolitan(ish) pizzas, rotating Sicilian slices, and salads. The team is running a NuMarket campaign to buy a gas-powered Fiero Forni pizza oven to take the business to the next level. (With NuMarket, 120% of the money you contribute comes back to you in the form of store credits.) And in Groton, a fire destroyed the carriage house at the Herb Lyceum, a longtime event space that hosted countless weddings and more. No one was injured, but the historic building is not salvageable. Owner Will Gilson (Puritan & Co., the Lexington, etc.), whose family has owned the property for generations, plans to rebuild and is raising money via GoFundMe to accelerate the process and take care of staff.
- Sneak peeks: Here’s our preview of Kaia, an Aegean-inspired Greek restaurant from the award-winning team behind Krasi, Bar Vlaha, and more. It’ll open around early October in the South End. And here’s an inside look at Taco Azul, opening on Beacon Hill early this fall with a streamlined menu of tacos and margaritas—and aims of massive expansion. Kaia, 380 Harrison Ave. (the Quinn), South End, Boston, kaiasouthend.com; Taco Azul, 21 Beacon St., Beacon Hill, Boston, tacoazul.com.
- A rebirth: Portsmouth, New Hampshire restaurant Louie’s—which served rustic Italian with loads of pasta made in-house—gathered up quite a fan base from its late 2015 opening until 2017, when water from an adjacent fire forced the restaurant to close. There have been promises of reopening since then, and now it’s finally happening at a new location. Watch for a spring 2025 debut. 909 Islington St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire, instagram.com/louiesportsmouth.
- A pop-up: Vermont’s iconic King Arthur Baking Company is temporarily setting up shop here in Boston from October 3 through New Year’s Eve with plenty of ingredients and tools for your holiday baking needs. 172 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, kingarthurbaking.com.
- Danvers-based Twisted Fate Brewing—which brews everything from New England hazy IPAs to pastry stouts to German pilsners—is expanding to Revere, opening at Suffolk Downs in spring 2025. The taproom, located on the ground floor of the new Amaya apartment building, will serve food and have patio space, too. 64-72 Salt St. (Amaya building), Revere, twistedfatebrewing.com.
Things to Do This Week
See also: our general Things to Do guide for music, comedy, art, and lots more
- Take a road trip: Here’s how to eat your way through New Haven’s pizza/apizza scene, and here are some other incredible (non-pizza) dining options the city offers, from an Indian take on Nashville hot chicken to a tiny taqueria that nixtamalizes its own Oaxacan corn. And beyond New Haven, here’s our updated guide to the most gorgeous places to grab a drink around New England, from a New Hampshire taproom with river views to the ever-growing Tree House Brewing Company’s most picturesque location.
- Taco Tuesday: Best of Boston winner Ciao! Pizza is getting into the Taco Tuesday spirit at its Somerville location with a Tuesdays-only taco pizza special, featuring house-made carnitas. 688 Broadway, Somerville, 617-764-1108, ciao-somerville.com.
- And in other taco news: Philadelphia’s award-winning chef Cristina Martínez of South Philly Barbacoa is bringing her famous barbacoa and pancita to Somerville’s Barra on September 14, from 2 p.m. until sellout. Dine in for barbacoa tacos and drinks, or preorder barbacoa by the kilo to take home. 23A Bow St., Union Square, Somerville, barraunionsquare.com.
- Clams galore: On September 13, the Koji Club is hosting a “sake-soaked clambake” on its patio at the Charles River Speedway, featuring all-you-can-eat clam boil and raw bar for $89. Sake will be available for purchase à la carte; Miho Fujita from Yuho and Tetsuro Igarashi from Tensei will be onsite to showcase their sakes. And in Somerville, Juliet is now offering a clam shack-inspired menu on Sunday nights through the end of the year. Think chowder, fried seafood platters, lobster rolls, and more, plus non-seafood options like fried chicken sandwiches and burgers. Bring the family—there’s a kids’ menu, too. The Koji Club, 525 Western Ave. (Charles River Speedway), Brighton, Boston, thekojiclub.com; Juliet, 263 Washington St., Union Square, Somerville, julietsomerville.com.
- Whole hog: On September 15, head out to Canton’s Northern Spy for “Pork & Friends,” a communal, wood-fired collaborative dinner centered around Ossabaw pork from Clover Luck Farm in Pepperell. Northern Spy’s chef Marc Sheehan is welcoming Joshua Lawler of the Farm and the Fisherman Tavern (Cherry Hill, New Jersey) for a five-course dinner. Tickets are $100; add $50 for beverage pairings. 4 Rolling Mill Way, Canton, 781-989-1850, northernspycanton.com.
- Fair fare: It’s time once again for The Big E, the annual Eastern States Exposition, taking place in West Springfield from September 13-29. This year’s food includes: deep-fried pulled pork deviled eggs, bacon cheeseburgers served on doughnuts, Korean corn dogs, deep-fried ice cream sandwiches, Buffalo chicken poutine, and so much more. 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield, 413-737-2443, thebige.com.
- Sweet tooth: How about five courses of dessert? Join Chef T Lawrence-Simon of Cirque du Soufflé for a sweet tasting menu at the Kitchen in Melrose on various dates in September and beyond. (September 14 is the next one.) Chef T was a finalist on both Great Chocolate Showdown and Crime Scene Kitchen. 1 Hurd St., Melrose, chef-t.com.
- Get an early start on holiday shopping: Jonathan Stevens, the cofounder of Northampton’s 20-year-old bakery Hungry Ghost Bread, has just released a cookbook sure to please your bread-nerdiest friends. The Hungry Ghost Bread Book: An Offbeat Bakery’s Guide to Crafting Sourdough Loaves, Flatbreads, Crackers, Scones, and More is available in a variety of places. “This is our long-awaited, much-debated, deeply-fermented collection of bread and pastry recipes, techniques, production schedules, grain meanderings and a handful of poems.” 62 State St., Northampton, 413-582-9009, hungryghostbread.com.