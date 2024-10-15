News Bites: Taco Azul Debuts on Beacon Hill with Margaritas and Guac Galore

Plus, Barbara Lynch’s restaurants are closing, Beacon Hill has a tiny new hummus shop, a “Korean tapas” restaurant comes to Brookline, and more food news for the week.

We’ve been busy eating our way through Salem, but we’re back with some restaurant updates for the week with openings, closings, and other news you should know.

Jump to: Openings | Closings | In the Works | In Other News | Things to Do This Week

Openings

The Pennyweight Hotel Boston, a Curio Collection by Hilton property, is now open in Boston’s West End, and with it, a new restaurant: 155 on Portland . Early in the day, it’s an espresso bar with breakfast, grab-and-go pastries and sandwiches, and more, turning into a cocktail bar with American comfort food for dinner. Think: burgers, lobster pasta alla vodka, and warm crab dip. 155 Portland St. (the Pennyweight Hotel Boston), West End, Boston, pennyweighthotel.com/dining.

. Early in the day, it’s an espresso bar with breakfast, grab-and-go pastries and sandwiches, and more, turning into a cocktail bar with American comfort food for dinner. Think: burgers, lobster pasta alla vodka, and warm crab dip. 155 Portland St. (the Pennyweight Hotel Boston), West End, Boston, pennyweighthotel.com/dining. Billing itself as “the first Korean tapas restaurant in New England,” Bell86 is now open for lunch and dinner six days a week (closed Tuesdays) in Coolidge Corner, with date-night vibes. The menu includes small plates such as tableside stone-grilled A5 wagyu, spicy marinated raw crab, grilled chicken gizzard with sesame sauce, and mung bean pancakes; liquor is coming soon. 308 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-505-5723, instagram.com/bell86_bos.

is now open for lunch and dinner six days a week (closed Tuesdays) in Coolidge Corner, with date-night vibes. The menu includes small plates such as tableside stone-grilled A5 wagyu, spicy marinated raw crab, grilled chicken gizzard with sesame sauce, and mung bean pancakes; liquor is coming soon. 308 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-505-5723, instagram.com/bell86_bos. Somerville’s Ball Square has a new dining option: The Blue Elephant is open for takeout and delivery as of October 14, with dine-in service starting on October 23. The Thai restaurant’s menu features plenty of the expected dishes (pad thai, drunken noodles, massaman curry, etc.) and a few surprises, like the northern Thai pork sausage sai ua and Chinese-influenced dishes like hoi jor (fried crab nuggets) and har kau (shrimp dumplings). 719 Broadway, Ball Square, Somerville, 617-717-8418, thaiblueelephant.com.

is open for takeout and delivery as of October 14, with dine-in service starting on October 23. The Thai restaurant’s menu features plenty of the expected dishes (pad thai, drunken noodles, massaman curry, etc.) and a few surprises, like the northern Thai pork sausage sai ua and Chinese-influenced dishes like hoi jor (fried crab nuggets) and har kau (shrimp dumplings). 719 Broadway, Ball Square, Somerville, 617-717-8418, thaiblueelephant.com. Craft Food Halls opened—again—in Allston on October 14, following a false start earlier this year when a lawyer reportedly falsified a serial number for the venue’s liquor license, unbeknownst to the Craft Food Halls team. It’s one of about a dozen locations for the Greater Boston food hall chain, with some locations inside office buildings. (This one is in the former Casa Caña space in the Studio Allston Hotel.) Serving pizza, burgers, wings, and more from its various concepts, this outpost of Craft Food Halls also has ping-pong and pool, live music, and a pour-your-own-beer wall. 1234 Soldiers Field Rd. (Studio Allston Hotel), Allston, Boston, 617-415-5402, craftfoodhalls.com/allston.

Love chickpeas? The Hummus Shop is now open on Beacon Hill, a “micro-restaurant” serving up falafel plates, hummus bowls, and such. Check out our story for the full details. 37A Charles St., Beacon Hill, Boston, eatjustus.com.

October 17 is opening day for Taco Azul, a full-service restaurant featuring a streamlined menu of tacos, margaritas, and not too much more. (Founder Dan Leyva has scalability in mind; if he has his way, this will be the first location of many around the Northeast.) Check out our preview to learn more. 21 Beacon St., Beacon Hill, Boston, tacoazul.com.

Closings

In the Works

In Other News

Bagel news: Cambridge favorite Bagelsaurus took home big awards—Best of the Fest and Rising Star—at BagelFest in New York. Judges and festival attendees alike were reportedly charmed by pretzel bagels with honey-rosemary cream cheese and onion bagels with spicy pepper cream cheese topped with oven-roasted tomatoes. 1796 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, 857-285-6103, bagelsaurus.com.

took home big awards—Best of the Fest and Rising Star—at BagelFest in New York. Judges and festival attendees alike were reportedly charmed by pretzel bagels with honey-rosemary cream cheese and onion bagels with spicy pepper cream cheese topped with oven-roasted tomatoes. 1796 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, 857-285-6103, bagelsaurus.com. Beer news: Jack’s Abby parent company Hendler Family Brewing Company is acquiring Night Shift Brewing, with the deal set to close in late 2024. (It makes sense: Jack’s Abby has been contract-brewing much of Night Shift’s portfolio since mid-2022, when Night Shift laid off most of its production team, citing a CO2 shortage as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” atop deepening financial and logistical issues with the company’s growth.) Most of Night Shift’s current employees are reportedly staying on, although founders Rob Burns, Mike O’Mara, and Michael Oxton will move on after helping with the transition. jacksabby.com; nightshiftbrewing.com.

Things to Do This Week

October 15

Get a sneak preview of the soon-to-open Café Gloria in the form of a free bottle of passionfruit cold brew in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. 11 a.m. until bottles run out (limit of two per person). 287 Maverick St., East Boston, cafegloriaeastie.com.

October 16-17

The Lineup, a food hall in Downtown Boston, is celebrating the season with a two-day Harvest Fest. From 4 to 8 p.m. each day, the Lineup’s vendors will be serving seasonal food and drink specials—look for cider, candy apples, and more, accompanied by live music. 115 Federal St. (the Connector at Winthrop Center), Downtown Boston, lineupandeat.com.

October 17

In other harvest fest news, Boston Public Market is throwing its seventh annual Harvest Party, and this year it’s carnival-themed, complete with games, giant pumpkins, a silent auction, and more. Tickets are $60 for a sampling of bites from the market’s food vendors and one drink ticket, with additional drinks available for purchase onsite. Proceeds benefit the market’s Community Engagement Fund, which goes toward free, open-to-the-public educational events. (Want to give more? A $500 contribution gets you into a pre-party buffet dinner, along with some other perks.) 100 Hanover St., Downtown Boston, 617-973-4909, bostonpublicmarket.org.

October 18

Harpoon Brewery—which recently released a collab lager with iconic New England retailer L.L. Bean—is also teaming up with the company for a series of “Flannel Fridays” this fall. The October 18 installment includes a three-mile jog followed by drinks and a free pretzel at the beer hall, plus discounts on L.L. Bean flannels. Sign up here. 306 Northern Ave., Seaport District, Boston, harpoonbrewery.com.

Plan Ahead

These events are further into the future, but you might want make your plans now; visit the links for more details and tickets/reservations.