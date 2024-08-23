On the Market: A Hunting Lodge Estate in Littleton, Mass.

Situated an hour's drive northwest of Boston, this rural 20th-century build comes with 10 acres, cathedral ceilings, and two very serious stone gargoyles.

33 Starr Hill Rd., Littleton, MA

Price: $3,750,000

Size: 9,546 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6 (5 full, 1 partial)

When it comes to house hunting, finding your dream home doesn’t come easily. In fact, true treasures—abodes with the perfect amount of space at the ideal price and in a dream location—can be the most elusive game to capture. That’s what makes 33 Starr Gill Rd. in Littleton special, because it’s actually a meticulously preserved hunting lodge hailing from the early 20th century. Constructed in 1909, this dwelling resides in an exclusive setting that would make any outdoor enthusiast green with envy—it’s surrounded on all sides by 150 acres of lush, verdant conservation land. As a country estate, one couldn’t ask for a more tranquil and secluded location.

Spanning 10 acres and prized for its combination of a historical foundation and contemporary amenities, this New England Tudor-style residence features detailed craftsmanship throughout the 9,546-square-feet space with its handpicked stones, exquisite millwork, and unique fixtures. The residence, which includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms (five full, one partial), boasts an impressive indoor-outdoor connection with a family room that has hardwood floors and a striking stone fireplace that leads to a patio framed by breathtaking mountain vistas. The living room has cathedral, beamed ceilings (in addition to a cozy fireplace), making it a comfy spot for friends and relatives to catch up and enjoy quality time. The kitchen with modern appliances is designed with aspiring chefs in mind as an area where they can create new recipes and perfect old favorites. Then there’s the spacious primary suite with a dressing room, recessed lighting, crown molding, hardwood flooring, walk-in closet(s), and a full bathroom with a double vanity/sink. With views of the spectacular landscape, the private balcony becomes your own personal slice of paradise in the heart of the region.

With a radiant-heated, four-car garage and 10 parking spaces, there’s no excuse not to host visitors, no matter the season. But have no fear, because the separate in-law suite is an ideal space to place at least a few of them. With shopping, golf, highway access, and other area attractions located nearby—including the pristine waters of beautiful Long Pond—33 Starr Gill Road is a good example of a home that has everything you want (and need) if serene luxury living is what you seek.

