On the Market: A Treehouse-like Home Overlooking a New Hampshire Lake

This one-of-a-kind build comes with a large sandy beach, stunning lake views, and gorgeous wooden finishes.

191 N Shore Rd., New Durham, NH

Price: $2,195,000

Size: 4,415 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

There’s nothing like the crystal clear, spring-fed waters of New Durham’s Merrymeeting Lake. Whether you want todo some recreational fishing (the lake is classified as a cold and warm water fishery for species like rainbow trout and landlocked salmon), or simply just relax with a drink along the shore, Merrymeeting Lake is the perfect place to settle. What could be better than waking up to your own personal sandy beach and stunning lake views? That’s exactly what this cozy cabin-like home offers.

This 2005 build comes with 100 feet of mostly level shorefront and gorgeous southeasterly views. But don’t let its exterior rustic charm fool you: The inside is wide, open, and airy, with all wooden designs and finishes. The home is intentionally designed to feel open and at-one with the surrounding nature, starting with the great room. With a majestic three-story fireplace expertly crafted by a stone mason and 20-foot-tall sun-filled windows, it’s the perfect spot to crack open a good book and sip some hot tea (or hot cocoa, if you’re in the mood).

This abode also features a charming dining area and chef’s kitchen, complete with a sizable island and rustic wooden cabinets and floors. There’s a cozy bedroom suite with a fireplace right down the hall and another bedroom suite up the hand-crafted staircase. But possibly the best part of this home is the the “Birdhouse.” This treehouse-like room has an actual tree growing right through it, so you can feel immersed in the scenes and sounds of the forest. It even has its own balcony overlooking the water, so you can enjoy. Between this and the private beach, you’ll feel like you have the entire lake all to yourself in this idyllic escape of a home.

For more information, contact Joy Messineo, Maxfield Real Estate/Wolfeboro, maxfieldrealestate.com.

