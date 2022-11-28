On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire

40 Follensbee Rd., Enfield, NH

Price: $1,295,000

Size: 2,496 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

As remote work has become a way of life, many city slickers have traded in urban living for farther outposts that offer more space, but also allow for an easy trip down to Boston if they want a night out on the town. If you’re still in the market for such a setup, this gorgeous custom-built home in New Hampshire awaits. The Enfield property is close enough to nature that you can wake up every morning to stunning long-range mountain views, yet also guarantees easy access to I-89 and a quick commute to Hanover and the Boston area, if you so choose.

With a natural wood-frame exterior, the home has the look of a modern farmhouse on the outside. Surrounding it are professionally landscaped grounds filled with a mix of both natural and manmade features for you to enjoy. Tall grasses and shrubs grow over the land’s gentle slopes, allowing for minimal lawn maintenance, while a deck wrapping around the home allows for al fresco dining and mountain views that can be enjoyed from the hot tub.

Inside, the abode boasts light wood surfaces and beams, walls of windows, and an open floor plan, creating a light-filled, rustic space. The main floor includes a mudroom, laundry room, dining/living space, half bath, and a fabulous gourmet kitchen. Head upstairs to find two bedrooms adorned with stunning vaulted ceilings, including the primary bedroom, which boasts an en suite bathroom.

Meanwhile, a finished lower level below has even more room for hosting guests or simply unwinding. Down here, you’ll find a full bedroom, bathroom, and TV lounge area. The cherry on top is the finished garage: Heated and attached to the home, the current owners use one of the garage bays as a painting studio. Though you may prefer to house the car that’ll whisk you back to Boston in no time.

For more information, contact John Snyder, Snyder Donegan Real Estate Group, snyderdonegan.com.