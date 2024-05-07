Real Estate Showdown: A Back Bay Brownstone vs. a Belmont Farmhouse

It’s amazing what a few miles can do to the market. This month, we compare two properties with lots of sunlight.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

LISTING AGENTS: CS LUXURY GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY (BOSTON); MARTHA DELANEY, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY (BELMONT)

PHOTOS COURTESY OF MADORE PHOTOGRAPHY (BOSTON); DRONE HOME MEDIA (BELMONT)

195 Marlborough St., #2, Boston Sale Price: ~$2,250,000 5 Chilton St., Belmont

$2,250,000

6

1,404 square feet

2

2 full Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $2,900,000

170

3,500 square feet

4

2 full, 1 half

No matter where their design sensibilities lie, natural light ranks high on almost every homebuyer’s list. Bathed in sun, the living room in this Back Bay stunner features a gorgeous bay window with 12-over-12 panes offering a stellar view of Marlborough Street. Large windows in the kitchen and bedrooms add to the townhouse’s spacious feel. Built in 1880 but renovated in 1974, the house is full of classic design elements as well, including a wood-burning fireplace, stately 10-foot-high ceilings, and built-ins. Chic touches in the kitchen and bathrooms—hello, marble-tiled showers—add a bit of regal elegance.

As far as sunlight goes, this 1883-built farmhouse in Belmont also boasts ample windows, but its design is airier and more updated than its Boston counterpart. The property was recently gut-renovated to appeal to contemporary lifestyles—think oak-wrapped beams, a custom gas fireplace, and quartz countertops, all in an open-concept layout. The house also comes with an expansive, professionally landscaped yard and a finished basement. Two-thousand-square-feet larger than the city residence, it sold for the exact same price. A bigger space and lots of sun? The suburbs reign supreme, at least in this showdown.

First published in the print edition of the May 2024 issue with the headline “Real Estate Showdown: A Back Bay Brownstone vs. a Belmont Farmhouse.”