On the Market: A Waterfront Marblehead Home with a Tea House

With gorgeous, 360-degree views, this 6,518-square-foot features a bit of history harmoniously infused with contemporary amenities.

405 Ocean Avenue, Marblehead

Price: $6,795,000

Size: 6,518 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6 (4 full, 2 partial)

The history brewing behind 405 Ocean Ave. is an intriguing one for those keen on cool architectural additions. Here’s the tea (pun fully intended). Originally consisting of four lots with two homes, “The Tea House on the Neck” was owned by the same family more than 100 years (from 1880-1990), which included W. Gardner Barker, a former chairman of the Lipton Tea Company. So naturally, this beautiful waterfront property—in addition to its numerous amenities—also includes a small tea house situated on the top of the point. There friends and family can gather morning, noon, or night and get steeped in conversation over a cup or two. Because the original quartet of lots was subdivided in the early 1990s, 405 Ocean Ave. currently includes a dual lot that spans 1.82 beautiful acres. The verdant landscape features several trees, rocky ledges, and an easement to a modest beach. Plus, there is the possibility for additional subdivision.

With the Atlantic Ocean serving as a stunning backdrop, one of 405 Ocean Ave.’s biggest points of bragging rights (and envy) are the breathtaking 360 degree views. From the property’s vantage point, future homeowners can see area attractions including Castle Rock Park, Children’s Island, Marblehead Harbor, Marblehead Rock, and the Marblehead Lighthouse. Of course the interiors also impress. In fact, the Victorian-style home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms (five full, two partial), and a sizable living space that spans 6,518 square feet. While period details such as decorative molding are still on display throughout the residence, they also seamlessly blend with a host of modern amenities.

For example, the living room makes an ideal spot for social gatherings with its cozy fireplace, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and exterior access, while the kitchen includes everything you need to create masterful family meals with its upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and kitchen island. You also find a home office, exercise room, and wine cellar within the interiors, while exterior comforts include a porch, deck, cabana, garden, and stone wall. The three-car attached garage keeps vehicles safe from the elements, and professional landscaping maintains the grounds to keep them equally up to luxury living standards.

For additional information, contact Liz Walters, Coldwell Banker Realty – Marblehead, www.coldwellbankerhomes.com.

