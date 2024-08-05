On the Market for under $1M: A Bucolic Farmhouse in the Berkshires

Tranquil vibes, historic charm, and modern amenities make this 23-acre scenic residence the perfect setting for idyllic country living.

2507 State Rd., Richmond

Price: $955,000

Size: 3,599 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

To say the Berkshires is primed for idyllic living would be an understatement. Pastoral vibes in a tranquil setting are what this region is known for—along with world-renowned arts, culture, and history, of course—so if you’re lucky enough to find an affordable property here, it’s best to lock it in as soon as possible. One prime example inspiring us to abandon city life? The recently listed 2507 State Rd. in Richmond, Massachusetts. Originally constructed in 1770 by a Revolutionary War veteran, this historic Blue Spruce Farm spans 23 acres and doubles as a certified wildlife habitat.

For more than 60 years, this charming residence—which includes 3,599 square feet of space, four bedrooms, and two full bathrooms—has been cared for by the same owners, so you know it’s been treated well. On the first floor, aspiring chefs can work their magic in the eat-in country kitchen, which features an antique Glenwood stove, while social butterflies can enjoy time with family and friends in the formal living room complete with a cozy, wood-burning fireplace. Bookworms can get their fill in the sitting room, which has built-in shelves for their collection—reserve the space as the perfect home library or use it as a study. There’s also a sizable addition with beautiful, vaulted ceilings that’s a versatile enough space to be a primary bedroom, family room, guest accommodations, or home office. As for the formal dining room, it’s ideal for hosting dinner soirees, and because it has built-in cabinetry, there is plenty of space for dishes and more. The first floor has a full bathroom, laundry room, enclosed four-season porch, and the show-stopping sunroom as well, which boasts a fountain pond. Meanwhile on the second floor is where the four bedrooms are situated, along with the additional full bathroom and a hobby area that’s suited to crafts or can be used as another study area.

While modern conveniences have been added throughout the home, Blue Spruce Farm still retains his roots as a bucolic retreat from everyday life with its serene, scenic views and natural surroundings. The vibrant landscape encompasses well-maintained walking and wooded trails and a low-maintenance wild garden with a colorful variety of perennial flowers and shrubs. In addition, there’s a large barn that can be utilized for storage or anything else its new homeowners can think of (artist studio, anyone?). Plus, there’s a two-car detached garage with a finished space right above it.

