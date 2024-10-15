Snowport, a Hugely Popular Winter Holiday Market, Returns to Boston’s Seaport

Year-end holiday cheer is on the horizon with pop-up shops, food vendors, and more fun at the Boston Seaport District’s sixth annual holiday market extravaganza.

The holiday season is almost upon us: Snowport, the Seaport District’s annual winter wonderland, returns soon for its sixth year with over 120 businesses and plenty to eat and drink. From November 8 through December 29, the festive open-air market is an all-in-one destination for holiday shopping while sipping on themed cocktails, savoring tasty snacks, writing holiday wishes on a 25-foot interactive chalkboard, listening to live music from local musicians atop the Jingle Bar, and, of course, catching a glimpse of the adorable pink yeti named Betty. And good news: You can book a reservation this year.

The Shopping

Much like previous years, Snowport’s holiday market will include more than 120 vendors, nearly two-thirds of which are local to New England. Keep an eye out for art, accessories, home decor, handcrafted trinkets, jewelry, and more. Some highlights include specialty European cheeses from A Little Slice of Europe; pottery and ceramics by Alyssa Bazaar; artisanal soaps and skincare by Boston Soap Co.; bonbons from Petrova Chocolates, a 2021 Best of Boston winner; winter-themed flannel and apparel by Kona Brand; and whimsical hats featuring animals enjoying treats by FLYN.

We’re particularly excited to support the dozen small businesses that received a Snowport Scholarship to participate with discounted booth fees; the initiative comes from event partner Constant Contact, a digital marketing company based in Waltham, and also grants the recipients one-on-one marketing coaching and other benefits. This year’s participants include Hillside Harvest, with Caribbean-inspired sauces; Kenya Meets USA, with beaded statement jewelry from Kenya; Madhrasi with Boston-made chai concentrate; Sock Puppet City with, well, sock puppets; and more.

The Food and Drink

Making your way through the giant market requires sustenance, and there will be plenty of that—especially on the cheese front. Returning this year are Swiss-style Raclette from Baked Cheese Haus; pasta made to order in giant cheese wheels from Cheese Wheel Pasta; lobster mac and cheese, bisques, and chowders from Bluefin; and grilled cheese from Cheese Louise, which will also serve soups. New to the market this year are dumplings and baos from Dumpling Daughter; street corn and churros from Eloti; cookies from the Half Cookie; and more. Grab a seat in the après ski-themed lounge area or inside a giant heated tent with beer garden-style seating.

To drink: Downeast Cider will be onsite with fan-favorite hot mulled cider, and there will be plenty of other cocktails and mocktails from which to choose. Like last year, Snowport will feature four holiday-themed bars, from the bell-adorned Jingle Bar to the Hanukkah-themed Dizzy Dreidel.

The Fun

From outdoor iceless curling to holiday tree and menorah lightings to snow globe crafting, Snowport will offer a lot of activities for all ages. (And if you’re doing it all for the ‘gram, the mistletoe archway is ready for you.) Be sure to catch live music on Mondays, and check out the Seaport’s events calendar for more details on events within and beyond Snowport.

The Details

New this year, visitors can now plan their trip to Snowport in advance by booking a timed reservation via the Seaport Insider app (launching November 1). Tickets will be available for purchase through the app, allowing you to reserve a specific time slot for entry. While general admission remains free, timed reservations are available on weekends and cost $12 for adults and $6 for veterans and children, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Boston XChange, an organization that provides resources to underrepresented creators and entrepreneurs.

While You’re in the Neighborhood…

If you’re up for more fun after exploring Snowport’s offerings, the Seaport has some exciting new restaurants and attractions to check out. There’s Mr. H, for example, a Chinese-inspired restaurant with cinematic vibes (think dumplings, dim sum, noodles and more in an ultra-glam space). Plus, Cambridge’s popular udon shop Yume Ga Arukara expanded to the Seaport District earlier this year—definitely worth a try if you’re up for braving the line. For dessert? Lakon Paris Patisserie, known for its decorative croissants and other sweet treats, expanded to the neighborhood, its fourth location, this fall. And for fun, there’s F1 Arcade, America’s first Formula 1 simulator experience, which opened in April with 69 full-motion racing simulators and a menu that includes wagyu burgers and themed cocktails.

Snowport will be open daily until the end of the year (except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), with extended hours during the peak holiday season. Find the full schedule on the Snowport website. Snowport, 100 Seaport Blvd., Seaport District, Boston, bostonseaport.xyz/snowport.