On the Market: An Opulent Back Bay Home Beside the Public Garden

This ornate Arlington Street condo is fit for a king—or, rather, a high-profile literary agent.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

9 Arlington St., Unit 4, Back Bay, Boston

Price: $13,000,000

Size: 4,158+/- square feet

Bedrooms: 3, plus a study

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Location is everything in real estate, and if 9 Arlington St. isn’t proof of that, we’re not sure what is. Consisting of six private residences, this professionally managed building of boutique condos and 24-hour concierge service sits across the street from Boston’s beloved Public Garden. On its own, this Back Bay listing has some impressive provenance. Not only is the residence owned by high-profile literary agent Esmond Harmsworth, but Kenneth Neame, a renowned UK-based firm of antique dealers and interior decorators, is responsible for the space’s 19th-century ornamental elegance. Notably, Harmsworth was the first owner in the building—which was converted in the early 2000s—and he chose this property wisely. A corner unit, No. 4 looks out on to both Arlington and Marlborough Streets through 31 expansive windows, showcasing exquisite city views bound to wow every visitor.

Encompassing more than 4,150 square feet, this lavish, single-living space features beautiful wood flooring and massive ceiling heights. The floor plan features three spacious bedrooms, including a primary suite with a marble-clad bath, dressing room, fireplace, and sitting area. There’re also three full bathrooms and one half-bath, plus a sizable study with an ornate marble fireplace—the study is front-facing, it showcases picture-perfect park views. Meanwhile the formal living room is ideal for hosting guests, since its banquet-sized space boasts gorgeous, upholstered walls and its own stunning, antique marble mantle fireplace. Not to be outdone is a formal dining room that can accommodate up to 12 people and offers access to a separate eat-in kitchen complete with high-quality appliances. The amenities don’t stop there: the building also has a lovely garden area; residents are allotted two garage parking spaces and valet service; and there’s secure and direct elevator access day or night.

This Arlington St. residence is situated in one of the most sought-after Boston neighborhoods, where elite living is the norm. Convenient to many of the city’s top shopping spots and restaurants—along with tennis courts, walking and jogging trails, a bike path, and more—its treelined streets are also close to public transportation and provide easy access to the highway for weekend escapes to the Cape. Location is, as they say, everything.

For more information, contact Michael Harper, MGS Group Real Estate, www.9arlington.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.