This Is the Most Expensive Home for Sale on Cape Cod

This 15,500-square-foot compound has 280 feet of private beach, plus a resort-style pool, golf simulator, massage room, and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar.

835 Sea View Avenue, Osterville

Price: $30,000,000

Size: 15,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 14 (9 full, 5 partial)

Since we previously covered the second-most expensive home for sale on Cape Cod, we thought it only fitting to explore its neighboring property, the most expensive residence on the Cape: the stunning estate at 835 Sea View Avenue. Situated in one of the region’s most desirable waterfront communities, this single-family residence features 15,500 square feet of space, encompassing seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms (nine full, five partial). Residing on 3.66 acres, it also includes 280 feet of a pristine, private stretch of sandy beach that overlooks Nantucket Sound—plus an equally impressive range of amenities.

The residence, which was designed to accommodate entertaining and living at any scale, features a thoughtful layout that divvies up the dwelling into a main house and an attached guest house. The spectacular, unobstructed water views that extend to Martha’s Vineyard are within your sightline as soon as you enter the inviting grand foyer, which flows seamlessly into the dining and living spaces; they serve as ideal spots for entertaining family and friends. Some highlights of the home include lavish millwork, marble fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that showcase the stunning view outside. The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry and professional-grade appliances as well as panoramic views captured through the open-concept family room complete with a beautiful, beamed cathedral ceiling.

And what about the bedrooms? Let’s start with the impressive primary suite on the first level, which inhabits an entire wing of the home and includes two luxurious bathrooms, two walk-in closets, a secluded ocean view terrace, and a study. On the second level, you’ll discover three en suite bedrooms all offering access to a sizable deck showcasing superior landscape views. But it doesn’t end there. In fact, on the home’s lower level, there’s an opulent activities hideaway that boasts ten-foot ceilings, a state-of-the-art media wall, home bar, golf simulator, massage room, and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar. Last but not least is the ground level, which sports a professionally designed gym that connects the main residence to the attached guest dwelling.

As for the exteriors, the main living space outside is populated with a resort-style swimming pool, fully equipped summer kitchen, a large terrace ideal for al fresco dining—all set against rolling lawns and manicured plantings. There are also seven heated garage spaces and a separate house for staff—or more guests—located on the far side of the property. Smart home automation and a geothermal HVAC system with HEPA filtration and humidification also elevate the modern luxury of this home even further. Convenient to all of Osterville’s local attractions and offerings just minutes away, 835 Sea View Ave. provides a piece of paradise with all of the unrivaled beauty, tranquility, and seclusion any homeowner could want.

