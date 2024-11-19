Where to Buy First-Class Luggage in Greater Boston

Planning to get out of town? A guide to finding the best baggage to suit your needs.

FOR CARRY-ONS

Away

Don’t feel like shelling out for the checked baggage fee? Away’s durable, hard-shelled carry-on features an interior compression system that allows you to pack more—between five to seven outfits if you’re lean on accessories, with three mesh pockets to help with interior organization. There’s even a handy laundry bag with a drawstring enclosure. At Away’s newly opened Newbury Street outpost—there’s also one in the Seaport—you can compare the sizes of its four carry-ons along with its full-size suitcases, all of which come with a lifetime warranty.

179 Newbury St., Boston, 857-328-0662; 50 Seaport Blvd., Boston, 617-535-3366; awaytravel.com.

FOR FULL-SIZE SUITCASES

Rimowa

Rimowa’s original “Check-In L” model is recognized as an icon by seasoned explorers, so expect a few approving nods as you wheel it through the airport. Among the reasons world travelers love it? Crafted from extremely lightweight grooved aluminum, the suitcase is designed to provide space for up to 10 days of travel and is fitted with a TSA-approved lock. Find this and more—including a similarly engineered trunk on wheels for those prone to overpacking—at the German heritage brand’s Back Bay storefront.

12 Newbury St., Boston, 617-536-2300, rimowa.com.

FOR TOTES

Forestbound

Made from reclaimed materials and vintage textiles sourced at estate sales and flea markets throughout New England, Forestbound’s bags are timeless, distinctive, and often copied. Massachusetts-based founder Alice Saunders offers several different styles, but the most versatile and iconic is the sturdy canvas “Escape” utility bag. Fitted with leather handles and buckle straps, the 20-inch-wide tote makes for a handy—and cheerful—way to carry all your travel-day essentials.

52 Main St., Amesbury, opening November 30, 2024, forestbound.com.

FOR POUCHES

Cuyana

An efficient packer knows it’s all about organization. Cuyana, whose tag line “Fewer, better” has deep resonance these days, peddles a slew of zippered pouches for consolidating your necessities. From basic travel cases in medium and mini sizes to jewelry cases tricked out with specialized compartments to various-shaped cosmetics bags, this sustainability-focused company has thought of how to stash everything you might need on an excursion. Practicality aside, the pouches are also pretty: Cuyana’s soft leather pieces come in a variety of hues.

112 Newbury St., Boston, 857-317-4966, cuyana.com.

FOR DUFFLES

Harvey Traveler

How can you tell a Harvey Traveler duffle bag from the rest? Just look for the imprint of Harvey, the rescue dog and frequent travel companion of founder Dave Everett. These rugged bags are New England classics you’ll keep in your closet for decades, thanks to the supple vaquetta-leather exterior and interior pockets that let you easily separate your essentials for weekend trips. We particularly appreciate the style that comes on wheels for easy airport navigation.

harveytraveler.com.

A version of this guide was first published in the print edition of the February 2024 issue with the headline, “Necessary Baggage.”