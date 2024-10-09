Five Recommended Natural Hair Salons in Greater Boston

From Newbury Street’s only Black-owned salon to an expert stylist's Canton expansion, these local spots will help you find a style that’s distinctly you.

Dorchester

Salvaged Roots Hair and Beauty

There’s a spa-like feel to this Dorchester oasis, where founder Shanita Clarke and her team of stylists are well known for their curl treatments, locs, and twist-outs, as well as extensions, color, and cuts. Bonus points for the salon’s artisan-made hair-care products, including the cleansing Loc Bombs and ultra-hydrating Crown Oil.

190 Washington St., Dorchester, salvagedroots.com.

South End

Anita Kurl

Arrive with your hair down, dry, and detangled, say these curl and texture specialists, who offer cuts, color, and everything in between. The salon strives to focus on the natural shape of your hair and tailors services specifically to clients’ unique curl patterns rather than manipulating them. Anita Kurl also offers add-ons, including detoxifying hair masks and restorative treatments, plus a “wash and set” lesson included with every curly cut.

1661 Washington St., Boston, anitakurl.com.

Canton and Dorchester

Boston Hairnista

In need of a sleek silk press for a work party? Knotless braids for a warm vacation? Or maybe you want a quick smoothing solution for your natural curls with an express keratin treatment? Boston Hairnista has you covered. With more than a decade of experience in the beauty industry, CEO and lead stylist Andrea Sealey recently opened a new location in Canton, giving her the opportunity to help even more women find the perfect hairstyle.

95 Washington St., Canton; 1690B Dorchester Ave., Dorchester; bostonhairnista.com.

Back Bay

Salon Monét

Founded by Shellee Mendes more than 20 years ago, Newbury Street’s only Black-owned salon is known for its award-winning hair extensions, though it also specializes in keratin treatments, precision cuts, relaxers, and more. Aside from their work with clients, Mendes and her team have also held hair-education events geared toward young girls learning to maintain their tresses, regardless of length or texture.

168 Newbury St., Boston, hairsalonmonet.com.

West Roxbury

Perfect 10 Unisex Salon

With nearly three decades of experience as a stylist—and 25 at the helm of her own studio—Kanessa Alexander is a master at working with a diverse array of hair types and textures. There’s good energy in her Centre Street salon, where Alexander and her team have worked with celebs and public figures, along with a slew of longtime loyal locals who swear by their top-tier work. Among the salon’s most popular services are crochet braids, relaxers, loc maintenance, and the “Perfect 10” silk press.

1896 Centre St., West Roxbury, perfect10hairsalon.com.

First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s October 2024 issue with the headline, “Natural Beauty.”