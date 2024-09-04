Guides

Five Fall 2024 Fashion Essentials, According to Style Experts

Refresh your closet with these cool-weather looks, as recommended by these local tastemakers.

By ·

Courtesy photo

THE TREND: WRAP SWEATER COATS

Courtesy photo

Meredith Melling, La Ligne

“I love wrap sweater coats because they channel that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy classic style and can be easily dressed up or down. This one pairs just as comfortably with a turtleneck and jeans as it does with a minimalist
evening dress.”
Must-Buy: La Ligne double-faced cardigan coat, $550.

THE TREND: SHAWL CARDIGANS

Courtesy photo

Heather Cathcart, Billie Todd

“A symbol of simple, understated elegance and comfort, this men’s cashmere cardigan is a tribute to a generation that favored craftsmanship, durability, and longevity in clothing. It can be worn in the fall, winter, and early spring.”

Must-Buy: Billie Todd
“Bruce” shawl cardigan, $950.

Courtesy photo

THE TREND: VESTS

Courtesy photo

Aimee Lombardi, French + Italian

“Vests are a foolproof, timeless outfit maker. This one can be thrown over a silk dress with heels or worn with denim or your favorite knit and sneakers. I would put it over a blazer paired with trousers and loafers.”

Must-Buy: Marni single-breasted gilet, $2,590.

Courtesy photo

THE TREND: VERSATILE BAGS

Courtesy photo

Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni

“With an adjustable and removable shoulder strap, this bag is the perfect plus-one for all scenarios, whether you are off to the office, going to dinner, or heading to the grocery store. She is meant to come with you anywhere.”

Must-Buy: Ganni small “Bou” bag, $495.

Courtesy photo

THE TREND: BARREL-LEG JEANS

Courtesy photo

Alison Barnard O’Brien, Injeanius

“The combination of the barrel leg and the seaming detail gives these statement jeans an elevated look with an understated edge. Dress down with a white tee and sneakers for a day in the city, or pair with a bodysuit, metallic belt, and kitten heels for drinks with the girls.”
Must-Buy: Agolde “Luna” pieced jeans, $258.

Courtesy photo

First published in the print edition of the September 2024 issue with the headline, “Fall Trend Report.”

Read More About:

Trending

  1. The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, Ranked for 2024

  2. The Great American Beer Hall Opens in Medford

  3. 13 Must-Visit Restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

  4. A Brookline Gem vs. a Rambling Westwood Residence

  5. The Surprising and Sobering Truth About Kids and Smartphones