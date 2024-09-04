Five Fall 2024 Fashion Essentials, According to Style Experts

Refresh your closet with these cool-weather looks, as recommended by these local tastemakers.

THE TREND: WRAP SWEATER COATS

Meredith Melling, La Ligne

“I love wrap sweater coats because they channel that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy classic style and can be easily dressed up or down. This one pairs just as comfortably with a turtleneck and jeans as it does with a minimalist

evening dress.”

Must-Buy: La Ligne double-faced cardigan coat, $550.

THE TREND: SHAWL CARDIGANS

Heather Cathcart, Billie Todd

“A symbol of simple, understated elegance and comfort, this men’s cashmere cardigan is a tribute to a generation that favored craftsmanship, durability, and longevity in clothing. It can be worn in the fall, winter, and early spring.”

Must-Buy: Billie Todd

“Bruce” shawl cardigan, $950.

THE TREND: VESTS

Aimee Lombardi, French + Italian

“Vests are a foolproof, timeless outfit maker. This one can be thrown over a silk dress with heels or worn with denim or your favorite knit and sneakers. I would put it over a blazer paired with trousers and loafers.”

Must-Buy: Marni single-breasted gilet, $2,590.

THE TREND: VERSATILE BAGS

Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni

“With an adjustable and removable shoulder strap, this bag is the perfect plus-one for all scenarios, whether you are off to the office, going to dinner, or heading to the grocery store. She is meant to come with you anywhere.”

Must-Buy: Ganni small “Bou” bag, $495.

THE TREND: BARREL-LEG JEANS

Alison Barnard O’Brien, Injeanius

“The combination of the barrel leg and the seaming detail gives these statement jeans an elevated look with an understated edge. Dress down with a white tee and sneakers for a day in the city, or pair with a bodysuit, metallic belt, and kitten heels for drinks with the girls.”

Must-Buy: Agolde “Luna” pieced jeans, $258.

First published in the print edition of the September 2024 issue with the headline, “Fall Trend Report.”