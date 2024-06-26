Five Eyelash and Brow Treatments—and Where to Get Them

Just in time for summer vacay, wake up your peepers with these Greater Boston services.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

EYELASH EXTENSIONS

Lash L’Amour

Unlike false eyelashes, which barely last a night, extensions are semi-permanent synthetic mink-fiber lashes that get individually attached to existing eyelashes with adhesive. Depending on the condition of your natural lashes and desired volume, the initial application at Lash L’Amour can take up to two hours, though the bimonthly or monthly touchup appointments required to maintain a full set are much quicker.

129 Newbury St., Boston, 617-247-1871; and other locations; lashlamour.com.

EYEBROW MICROBLADING

BrowMuse

This procedure tends to elicit a few ouches, so it’s not for everyone. But if you’re looking to seriously pump up the volume on your brows, it’s totally worth it. BrowMuse uses a very precise blade with barely visible needles to create hair-like strokes along your brow while pigment is deposited onto the skin. It takes a while—often up to two hours—and you can’t get your brows wet for two weeks, which is a challenge. But the end result is impressive: perfectly shaped, voluminous-looking brows that last between one and three years.

115 Newbury St., Boston, 617-942-1412, browmuse.com.

YUMI LASHES

Ardan Medspa and Salon

An alternative to extensions, this treatment uses keratin to boost, lift, and curl your natural eyelashes. In addition to thicker, longer lashes, the roughly 50-minute procedure involves a special pigment infusion that tints them, making mascara unnecessary even for those with blond hair, and the enhanced fringe lasts an impressive two to three months.

72 Central St., Wellesley, 781-235-7788, ardanspa.com.

EYEBROW SHAPING

Ghada’s

Beautifully shaped brows are a summer must, but not all hair-removal methods are created equal. Our favorite is threading, which achieves a sculpted look and defined shape without the mess of waxing. Practiced for centuries in South Asia and the Middle East, the process involves using a thin piece of thread and a twisting motion that traps hair and removes it at the root. Ghada Daaboul’s non-invasive procedure is ideal for people with sensitive skin as well as those on the go: She can get the job done in less than 15 minutes.

333 Washington St., Boston, 603-361-7669, ghadasboston.com.

EYEBROW LAMINATION

Eye Adore Threading

No, it has nothing to do with transforming sheets of paper into shiny plastic sheets. This new trend is a process designed to create fuller and more defined brows by pulling and straightening hair upward. A chemical solution softens the hair follicle, which enables it to be reshaped and smoothed, making it a good solution for those who struggle with unruly brows. Many Eye Adore clients add on a tint to create a fuller effect, and the results tend to stay in place for about eight weeks.

120 Charles St., Boston, 857-263-8054; 467 Shawmut Ave., Boston, 857-991-1020; eyeadorethreading.com.

First published in the print edition of the July 2024 issue with the headline, “The Eyes Have It.”