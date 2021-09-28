Everything You Need (And Need To Know) For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, five fab beauty finds that’ll help you feel good and do good.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

1 The Lipstick

Make a statement in more ways than one with this bold lip color: 100 percent of your purchase will go to Lipstick Angels, which provides complimentary oncology-sensitive beauty and skin services to cancer patients.

Luxury lip cream in “Ritual,” $28, Saint Jane.

2 The Flat Iron

Everyone’s favorite flat iron now comes in a hot-pink version in support of breast cancer awareness. The best part? Parent company Farouk Systems will donate $50,000 to Susan G. Komen—regardless of sales.

Original digital hairstyling iron, $100, CHI.

3 The Bath Soak

Fill a tub with posh clean-beauty brand Odacité’s rosy new bath soak—made with Himalayan salt, French lavender, neroli, and patchouli—and you’ll be filling the coffers of a worthy charity: 50 percent of net proceeds go to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

Odacité “Soul Soothing” bath soak, $28, Bluemercury.

4 The Scent

This set comes with two of Aerin Lauder’s most popular cosmetics: a luxe tinted lip balm, and an eau de parfum with notes of geranium and tuberose. Every last penny of the purchase price goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, up to $20,000.

Aerin rose lip conditioner and wild-geranium travel spray set, $50, Nordstrom.

5 The Serum

Say non! to red, irritated skin with a Parisian serum world-famous for its calming, smoothing effects. Proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“Intral” daily rescue serum, $130, Darphin.

An Ounce of Prevention

Mass General Cancer Center oncologist Sadhna Vora shares four ways to reduce your risk.

Get moving. Both genes and lifestyle can have an impact—which means a little prevention can go a long way. “There is an association between obesity and cancer,” Vora says, “so I advise patients to have a healthy diet and to engage in routine physical activity.”

Follow the guidelines. Early detection is key, which means “get your mammograms—and get them as recommended,” Vora says. That’s every two years for women ages 50 to 74 (those at greater risk may choose

to start at 40).

Know your family history. It can be a difficult conversation to have with relatives, but ultimately a worthwhile one. “Make sure you know which family members have had cancer and which age they had it,” Vora says. “This can help guide if you need further screening.”

Only worry when you have to. “Frequent testing and evaluation can lead you down a path of interventions [and potential false positives] that might not be necessary or beneficial,” Vora notes. The best thing you can do? “Have an ongoing conversation with your doctor about your personal risk factors.”