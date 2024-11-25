30 Bold, Bougie, Boston Gifts for Everyone on Your Nice List

From artisanal sweets and unique experiences to dazzling gems, designer bags, and electric rides, our guide to satisfying your friends and neighbors with these handpicked locally available presents.

Under $100

For the first-time homeowner

Well Hello Studio Candle Holder

While they’re busy buying all the big stuff for their humble new abode, pick up a special accent that’ll make their dining room sing: this U-shaped taper-candle holder, handcrafted from a smooth eco-resin called jesmonite.

$19, available at Flourish & Foundry.

For your eco-minded aunt

Tweedmill Recycled-Wool Blanket

A modern take on a classic tartan blanket, these un-scratchy wool “rugs” (as they call them in the U.K., where they’re made) are woven from recycled materials, and no two are alike—a big plus when you’re buying for a picky relative.

$42, available at Boston General Store.

For the neighbor who waters your plants



Bridgewater Chocolate 10-Piece Assortment

Thank them for a year of good deeds with a box of these high-quality confections, made in New England with European techniques. The best part? You won’t have to wrap anything, since they come in a regal red box.

$41, available at Bridgewater Chocolate.

For your Boston-loving niece

Joy Street “Boston” Kids’ Pajamas

She loves the Franklin Park Zoo, the Frog Pond, and everywhere in between—now she can wear her favorite places while she dreams about them at night. These comfy PJs, created by a mom, feature sketches of the icons that make Boston unique.

$58, available at the Current.

For your oenophile hairstylist

Sipping Sense

When she’s not snipping, she’s swishing and sipping. Elevate her wine knowledge with this book from local author Stephanie Browne, which shares tasty family recipes with vino pairings, plus entertaining tips.

$25, available at Amazon.

For the coworker with a not-too-sweet tooth

Eataly’s Classic Panettone

There are some for whom chocolates are too decadent, cookies too sweet. For those unicorns, we recommend Eataly’s panettone, leavened with sourdough and enriched with raisins, candied orange, and Madagascar vanilla.

$60, available at Eataly.

For your stylish mother-in-law

Faux-Suede Gloves

Even if she’s a certified fashion maven, it’s likely your MIL won’t have a pair of these Scottish gloves—the only place they’re stocked locally is in Elisha Daniels’s Mandarin boutique.

$65, available at Elisha Daniels Style Studio & Boutique.

For the foodie friend who wants to cook more

A Taste of Boston

Help her keep those reservations in check with this cookbook by veteran Dining Playbook hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa, which is chock-full of recipes from Boston’s leading chefs and restaurateurs. Your culinary-inclined friend will enjoy the stories about the chefs as much as they enjoy preparing the meals they may have already ordered at local restaurants.

$50, available at Beacon Hill Books & Café.

Under $300

For the dinner-party doyenne

Set of Four 1950s Green Glasses

Does bringing the perfect host gift mean you’ll be invited back for the next soiree? If it’s these vintage “boopie” glasses—a midcentury style featuring a beaded base—the answer is a definite yes.

$125, available at Weston Table.

For the tween who already has all the Sephora goodies

Kaybea Collection Charm Bracelet

The TikTok generation will tell you that charm bars are all the rage. And at Kaybea Collection in Charlestown, there’s an abundant selection of charms to customize your favorite middle schooler’s bracelet—ballet slippers, hearts, shells, and more.

Starting at $100, available at Kaybea Collection.

For the busy corporate boss

Four-Month Membership to Glowbar

If your pal has been logging long hours lately, she’ll relish the opportunity to refresh her look, if not her sleep bank. At this new Back Bay studio, licensed estheticians offer custom facials in speedy 30-minute sessions. Memberships, which require a four-month commitment in order to see results, provide one treatment a month.

$240 for four months, available at Glowbar.

For the bold blade-runners

Boston Helicopters Intro Lesson

Give your favorite explorer a taste of high-flying adventure with this hour-long “Pilot For a Day” intro session, during which flight instructors will teach the basics of helicopter flying before embarking on a 30-minute flight aboard a two-seater Robinson R22 helicopter.

$205, available at Boston Helicopters.

For the posh pup

Hermès “Wouf” Flying Disc

Fido may not know the difference between an Hermès frisbee and one from the Dollar Tree—but you do. And given that it’s made from recycled, natural materials, you’ll never have to worry when your pooch frolics with his luxe new toy.

$255, available at Hermès.

For the Gen Xers who need a good chuckle

Sarah Silverman tickets

Send your pals to this January 25 laughfest at the Wilbur, and they’ll not only find themselves LOL’ing over the dry, irreverent humor of Silverman—who rose through the ranks in the ’00s—they’ll also get a kick out of recalling those blissful bygone years before they had kids.

Starting at $118 for two tickets, available on Ticketmaster.

For the woman with perpetually cold feet

Birkenstock “Boston” Shearling-and-Suede Clogs

Lined with shearling, these velvety suede clogs will feel like her coziest slippers yet are perfectly suitable footwear to wear out and about.

$170, available at Wheat or Birkenstock.com.

For your kids’ sitter

Clare V. Clutch

She always holds down the fort when you’re out on the town. When it’s time for her to finally let loose, this versatile clutch, crafted from perforated Italian leather, is the perfect accessory.

$245, available at Dress Boston.

$600 and Under

For your prankster friend

Alan Bilzerian “Red Jester” Long Umbrella

Anyone with a reverence for the Joker will appreciate this cheeky umbrella, which features gold spikes on the top spokes and a bedazzled red jester at the end of the handle. Made in Italy, the rainshade will surely stand out in the sea of black umbrellas typically seen on the streets of Boston, which is exactly why your fun-loving friend will appreciate it.

$600, available at Alan Bilzerian.

For the co-ed home for winter break

M. Flynn “Ava” Diamond Initial Necklace

She’ll want to come back again and again when you gift her this sparkly piece, designed by the sisters at the helm of the South End’s M. Flynn. With three diamonds placed on the initial of your choice, the 14-karat-gold necklace is distinctive enough to be worn alone and also perfect for layering.

$475, available at M. Flynn.

For your mom

Jill Rosenwald “Sprout” Pitcher

Handmade in Rosenwald’s Boston studio by her team of professional “potteristas,” this large pitcher is not only beautiful but also highly functional: Mom can fill it with flowers or use it as a water pitcher during dinner. While we’ve found that most ladies seem to love yellow, there are other color options, too.

$345, available at Jill Rosenwald.

For the teen who’s too young for a license

Okai “ES51” Foldable Electric Scooter

He may not be able to drive a car yet, but he can still get around town fast with this ride. With the ability to accelerate up to 15 miles per hour, the scooter can handle hills and travels up to 15.5 miles on a single charge—perfect for getting to and from school and friends’ houses.

$330, available at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For the guy who’s always on the go

Harvey Traveler Weekender

Made of supple vacquetta leather, this casual, rugged duffel has ample space to stash the essentials for his (many) weekends away. Bonus points for an adjustable shoulder strap, a handy back-zippered pocket, and a few sophisticated colors from which to choose.

$329, available at Harvey Traveler.

For your prepster sister

La Ligne “Marin” Sweater

Monogramming is back in a big way, and your old-school preppy sister will love sporting La Ligne’s “Marin” sweater with her embroidered initials on the sleeve, which can be done in-store. Meant for an oversize fit, the wool-cashmere piece comes in a slew of colorways—we love the cream with navy stripes.

$365 with monogramming, available at La Ligne.

For the wife who does it all

Release Well-Being Center Gift Card

Still making up for missing Mother’s Day? Present your wife with “A Day of Release”—a package that includes a custom massage, a clean facial, and a half-day “Bliss Pass” to enjoy the spa facilities at this Back Bay oasis—and you’ll be fully absolved.

Starting at $326, available at Release Well-Being Center.

Over $600

For the subtle status lover

Veronica Beard “Patchwork” Double-Link Flap Bag

There are no LVs or Gs in sight, but this snakeskin-and-leather beauty still looks and feels extra luxe thanks to its patchwork of jewel tones and brass hardware. Sophisticated with modern flair, the bag has a classic shape with plenty of room for all of her essentials and then some.

$1,098, available at Veronica Beard.

For the analog soul

Omega “De Ville Trésor” Watch

Watch aficionados with an affinity for heritage brands will appreciate the icon status of this special-edition timepiece, created to mark the 125th anniversary of the Omega brand. The 40-mm chrono-meter is characterized by a red enamel dial and burgundy leather strap nodding to the watchmaker’s iconic color.

$23,000, available at Omega.

For the black-diamond dynamo

Parlor “Osprey” Skis

Made to order in Eastie, Parlor’s “Osprey” skis will appeal to the seasoned skier who wants more stability and control but also likes to push his or her limits. Your favorite shredder will also appreciate that these skis won’t be seen all over the mountain: From the brand’s semi-custom line, they come in a slew of prints, including northern lights, butterfly, and Boston skyline.

$1,175, available at Parlor.

For the woman who has everything

David Yurman “Sculpted Cable” Bangle Bracelet

Even if her jewelry box is overflowing with sparkly baubles, she’s guaranteed to fall in love with this new-to-the-market 18-karat-gold bangle showcasing 1.24 carats of diamonds. It’s part of Yurman’s collection showcasing elevated interpretations of the brand’s signature “Cable” design.

$7,500, available at Date & Time.

For the pickleball enthusiast

Bosse Premium Pickleball Membership

A yearlong membership to Bosse in Natick gives pickleball fanatics access to the 100,000-plus-square-foot megaplex’s world-class fitness center, locker rooms, and personal training facility. After hitting the courts, they can fuel up at several on-site eateries helmed by acclaimed local chef Chris Coombs.

$2,988 for 12 months, available at Bosse.

For the baker with a spotless kitchen

KitchenAid Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer

This 10-speed limited-edition mixer will not only elevate her baking game, it’ll also add an appealing design accent to her kitchen thanks to its forest-green base and walnut work bowl coated with a food-safe finish.

$700, available at Williams Sonoma.

For the eco-warrior with a luxury habit

Porsche Macan Electric

This four-door five-seater goes from 0 to 60 in 5.4 seconds, with a top-off speed at 137 miles per hour. The best part? There’s no gasoline required: This Porsche Macan can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes.

Starting at $75,300, available at HerbChambers Porsche.

A version of this guide was first published in print edition of the December 2023 / January 2024 issue , with the headline “Deck the Haul.”

