South End Jewelry Boutique M. Flynn Turns 15

It’s all sparkle—and no sibling rivalry—at this sister-run Boston gem shop.

Working in marketing two decades ago, Megan Flynn never would have envisioned herself as a gemologist at the helm, with her sister Moria, of a flourishing South End jewelry studio. And yet here they are, 15 years in, designing jewelry, creating custom heirloom pieces, and showcasing gems created by top indie designers from all over the world.

It goes to show that “you just don’t know what will happen,” says Megan, who began making and selling costume jewelry in the early 2000s as a creative outlet in grad school. She was still crafting pieces when she moved back to Boston at the same time as her sister Moria, who’d been working in banking in Buenos Aires. As Moria hunted for jobs, she started making jewelry with Megan. “After a while, we said, ‘How can we support ourselves doing this?’” Moria recalls. The sisters ultimately decided to take the plunge and open their own jewelry boutique, which they dubbed M. Flynn, in 2009.

Fast-forward a decade and a half, and the elegant, jewel-box boutique is still going strong. Much of the clientele, whom the sisters call conservative but fashion-forward, come in seeking special-occasion pieces “when they want something fun and different that no one else will have,” Moria says. Such dazzlers might include a lemon-inspired pendant by Brent Neale featuring a yellow opal with emeralds comprising the leaves priced at more than $12,000, or a pair of Anita Ko earrings with baguette diamonds arranged in a zipper orientation for $10,500. It’s this distinctive array, the sisters believe, that’s key to their success. “We strive to feature designers who aren’t represented in our area,” Megan says.

While beaded necklaces and crystal earrings gave them their start, Megan, who has a degree from the Gemological Institute of America, and Moria have since put their own creative focus on designing fine jewelry. That includes engagement and wedding rings, as well as jewelry staples—think diamond studs and gold bangles you can wear in any setting. They also have a robust custom business, much of which involves remaking family heirlooms. “It’s both practical and fun to come in with your mom’s old-school diamond tennis bracelet or your grandmother’s ring and transform it into a piece that works as well for you as it did for them,” Moria says.

As the shop marks its 15th anniversary, the pair have introduced a line of 14-karat-gold charms for necklaces and bracelets—picture the charm bracelet you had in grade school, but luxe. Thanks to a new on-site engraving machine, charms can be customized with initials (or more elaborately with mini versions of your kids’ artwork!), guaranteeing they’ll quickly become cherished heirlooms themselves.