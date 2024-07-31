Party Pics

Photos: Friends of the Public Garden Summer Party

Check out scenes from the July 11, 2024, event at 9OFS, One Federal Street in Boston.

Each July, more than 200 park supporters gather to celebrate summer in the city and our beautiful, historic parks at our Summer Party! The two-hour cocktail party gives guests the opportunity to enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while raising funds for our continued maintenance of Boston’s #threeparks.

Proceeds from this event support the work of the Friends to renew, care, and advocate for the Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Photography by Friends of the Public Garden. 

 

Cynthia and Charles Maclean

Colin Zick, Martha Sheridan, Liz Vizza, Gloria Coleman, Kenda Coleman

Debra Flaherty, Astrid Peisch, Heidi Condon, Andrea Hillier, Kimberly Majury, Barbara Wrena, Rebecca Ivey

Aubrey Woods, Taylor Hallabuk, Lilli Nelson, Veronika Mykhalio, Mike Schiano

Anne Swanson, Wayne Gaffield, Kenda Coleman

Event Sponsors Cambridge Trust – Stacy Sheehan, William Walsh, Boris Niktin

