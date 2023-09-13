Long’s Jewelers Moves to a New South Shore Location

After decades in the South Shore Plaza, the 145-year-old local luxury chain expands into a jaw-dropping, 11,000-square-foot Braintree emporium.

Sit up and shine that diamond, darling, because the luxury retail scene on the South Shore is getting a serious glow-up. Remember the Barnes & Noble building on Granite Street in Braintree? This month, we’re swapping books for bling with the much-anticipated opening of Long’s Jewelers’ latest location.

This isn’t your grandmother’s idea of a quaint little bauble shop. Replacing the Best of Boston 2023 winner’s South Shore Plaza outpost, the jaw-dropping 11,000-square-foot luxury jewelry emporium features two glass towers on the front and side of the building that make it a “beacon of light and activity,” as Long’s president Craig Rottenberg describes it. And with a wide selection of bling from top brands such as Rolex, David Yurman, Mikimoto, Tudor, and Grand Seiko, it’s clear that this new store was designed to be a crown jewel in Long’s portfolio.

In a candid chat about this audacious move, Rottenberg displayed a mix of practical wisdom and enthusiasm. “We had long since outgrown that mall, and we wanted a larger freestanding location where we can better deliver an amazing luxury experience,” he told me. “Our new store is right off the highway, so it is perfectly convenient for our customers—and it will be full of surprises.” Given the Rottenberg family’s impressive track record—in the past 30 of Long’s 145 years in business, they’ve expanded to six locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire—I’m inclined to believe him.

The family’s plans don’t stop at jewelry, though. They’re pushing the jeweler’s boundaries further by jumping even deeper into the world of luxury watches, with a dedicated Patek Philippe showroom on an entire floor of a new Long’s Jewelers on Newbury Street coming soon. So stay tuned, because as the Rottenbergs craft the next chapter in the jewel-studded narrative of Long’s, the goal is clear: Never just shine, but outshine.

First published in the print edition of the September 2023 issue with the headline, “The Color of Happy.”