Attend Taste, Boston’s Biggest Culinary Event of the Year

Tickets are on sale for the November 1 dining extravaganza.

Tickets are now on sale for the biggest culinary event of the year: Boston magazine’s Taste—celebrating its 12th year—triumphantly returns on November 1, taking place at the gorgeous SoWa Power Station in Boston’s South End for the first time ever.

Perhaps you had the chance to join us for the modified 2020 and 2021 versions of Taste, which included restaurant deals around town and a special dinner series. We’re thrilled to announce the return of the full-fledged version of the event, a one-night-only extravaganza that celebrates Boston magazine’s highly anticipated November issue, featuring the annual Top 50 Restaurants list, and brings together some of the region’s best chefs under one roof.

Your ticket to Taste will grant you access to flavor-packed dishes from over 20 of the Boston area’s best restaurants, plus three drinks, live entertainment, and more. You’ll get to know Brookline Thai gem Mahaniyom, soul food stunner Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, trek-worthy north-of-Boston destination Nightshade Noodle Bar, Somerville favorite Sarma, esteemed Back Bay steakhouse Grill 23 & Bar, jazzed-up New England-y hotspot Puritan & Company, and others—stay tuned for the full, incredible lineup.

Want to enjoy the evening in VIP style? Limited VIP tickets are available that’ll give you access to a special lounge—with its own bar and entertainment—overlooking the event. And, new this year, you can reserve a table for 10, perfect for a festive group or company outing. The reserved table package includes access to the VIP lounge, too.

Tickets are selling fast, and you won’t want to miss this event, so buy yours today and get ready to ring in November in style, surrounded by delicious food and drinks from some of Greater Boston’s most acclaimed chefs. We can’t wait to see you.

$85-$125, Tuesday, November 1, 6 p.m., SoWa Power Station, 550 Harrison Ave., Boston, bostonmagazine.com.