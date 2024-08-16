Black Rose European Bakery Comes to Newbury Street

Macarons, meat pies, and more.

Colorful macarons, fruity bubble teas, whimsical cakes, and many more treats arrive on Newbury Street Saturday, August 17 with the debut of Black Rose European Bakery. With roots in French and Italian baking—hence the “European” moniker—Westborough’s Black Rose is opening a second location in Boston that will be bit more international, “encompassing a wider array of global flavors, including American and Asian-inspired treats,” says co-owner Nathan Nguyen.

“This evolution is driven by the creativity of pastry chef and co-owner Long Rocheford,” says Nguyen, Rocheford’s nephew. “Chef Long’s passion for crafting diverse, high-quality pastries has led to a menu that both honors European traditions and embraces new, innovative flavors from around the world.”

Rocheford began baking 26 years ago under Gerardo Sarli, who has owned a number of Central Massachusetts bakeries that showcase Italian and American treats. Rocheford detoured into the computer field for a time but fell back into the world of sweets, focusing on French pastry training with several acclaimed chefs, including the late “Chef in the Hat” Thierry Rautureau. She eventually returned to collaborate with Sarli, who passed his Westborough, Massachusetts bakery to Rocheford in 2022. After a rebranding, the first location of Black Rose European Bakery was born, inspired by Rocheford’s mother, Rose.

Fans of the Westborough location will find some new additions at the Back Bay location, including both indoor and outdoor seating (for that prime Newbury Street people-watching). Chef George Arthur will also be serving up sandwiches, such as pesto chicken with mozzarella and tomato, and French-style meat pies with beef or pork fillings. Also new: smoothies in flavors like mango and avocado and bubble tea in flavors like lychee and peach orange. Nguyen is particularly excited for customers to try out the new sandwiches, he says, but save room for a cake slice.

Among Black Rose’s offerings are gluten-free desserts, including cake rolls, macarons, custom cakes, and more. And speaking of custom cakes, the bakery goes all-in on events, providing catering services with cannoli stations and fully loaded dessert tables.

Black Rose’s Back Bay location will open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. most of the week (11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday), perfect for an after-dinner treat. In fact, one of the neighborhood’s best restaurants, Select Oyster Bar, is right around the corner and doesn’t offer dessert. Step 1: seafood tower; step 2: petit fours galore.

303 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, 781-490-9001, theblackrosebakery.com.