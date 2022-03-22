Five Flower Festivals Blooming near Boston This Spring

At these events—from estates in Western Mass to museums in Boston and more—everything's coming up roses.

Flowers…for spring? It’s a tale as old as time—but you thought we were going to say groundbreaking, right?

All jokes and cliche movie quotes aside, there’s no denying that spring has just about sprung—and you wouldn’t be a New Englander if you weren’t anxiously awaiting another change of the seasons. The good thing is, the rest of Massachusetts is prepared to celebrate it, too.

Throughout April and May, five flower festivals are pulling out all the stops to honor the most ubiquitous symbol of warmer weather. There’s gardens full of blooms to ogle, artwork turned into bouquets to see, and paths lined with flowers to amble along (count how many times we say “flower” in the next five paragraphs, we dare you). Mark your calendars, plan a day trip, and spend a weekend or two strolling amongst the blossoms.

Art in Bloom at the MFA (Boston)

April 29–May 1, 2022

For the first time in-person since 2019, the Museum of Fine Arts is hosting its 46th annual Art in Bloom festival, pairing the museum’s art collection with interpretive floral arrangements from New England designers. Included with general admission, 50 displays throughout the museum offer floral accompaniments to individual art pieces, ranging from classical paintings to Egyptian sculptures and everything in between. But wait, there’s more: enjoy live music, an Art in Bloom Market featuring ten curated vendors, fresh flowers from the Garden Cart, and sustenance from the Art in Bloom Café.

$20 for adults, $10 for children, Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, 617-267-9300; mfa.org.

Daffodil and Tulip Festival at Naumkeag (Stockbridge)

April 21–May 15, 2022

Every spring, this public garden and historic home in the Berkshire fills its grounds with a sea of daffodils, tulips, and other bulbs (130,000 of them, to be a bit more precise). Wander through eight acres outfitted in swaths of color. Marvel at flower beds and floral-bedecked displays backdropped by sweeping views of Monument Mountain and the Berkshire Hills. Take part in special programs like horticultural workshops and art classes, and pop into the estate’s “cottage” for a self-guided tour of its Gilded Age glory—but remember that the real focus is on the daffodils and tulips, of course.

$20 for adults, $5 for children (must be reserved in advance), Naumkeag, 5 Prospect Hill Rd., Stockbridge, 413-298-8138, thetrustees.org.

Lilac Sunday at the Arnold Arboretum (Jamaica Plain)

May 8, 2022 (and throughout May)

Just under 400 lilac plants line the Bussey Hill Road walkway at the Arnold Arboretum—and throughout May, they’re out in full force. On Mother’s Day, the Arboretum is hosting its 112th Lilac Sunday, a springtime tradition since the early 1900s that celebrates the plants (and the grounds’ awe-inspiring collection of them) with guided tours, hands-on children’s activities, and more. Stop in on the special Sunday, or any day in May, to enjoy the short-lived perennials in all their glory.

Free; Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, 125 Arborway, Boston, 617-524-1718, arboretum.harvard.edu.

Spring Bloomfest at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens (North Andover)

April 21–May 15, 2022

If you’re not up for a Western Mass. day trip, there’s a floral-centered festival right in Boston’s backyard. The Stevens-Coolidge House, a 20th-century estate and former home of Isabella Steward Gardner’s nephew, is just a 30-minute drive from Boston. The property’s nine gardens, meadows, and orchards are abloom with (you guessed it) all manner of blossoms—including some unusual species, like Aladdin’s Carpet, Velvet Ondergrond, and Vital Signs tulips. Insider tip: grab “After Hours” tickets to picnic on the grounds while taking in the glow of a golden sunset.

$20 for adults, $5 for children (must be reserved in advance), Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Rd., North Andover, 978-689-9105, thetrustees.org.

Festival of Flowers at the Springfield Museums (Springfield)

April 7–10, 2022

Stop and smell the roses at the Springfield Museums Festival of Flowers. Spreading across four art, history, and science museums, dozens of floral arrangements interpret works and objects in the Springfield Museums’ collections. The four-day-long event features colorful (and fragrant) translations of artwork, sculptures, animals, and vehicles. Head there on opening night for an evening reception complete with live music, a make-your-own-bouquet station, and designs created live by local florists, or drop by anytime throughout the weekend. But don’t wait too long—we know how ephemeral bouquets can be.

General Admission, $25 for adults, $13 youths, Springfield Museums, 21 Edwards St. Springfield, 413-263-6800, springfieldmuseums.org.