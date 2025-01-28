Looking for somewhere to visit that’s a direct flight from Logan Airport? In this month’s Boston Traveler column, we’re recommending Grenada.

At 133 square miles, Grenada is one of the smallest independent countries in the Western Hemisphere. But the “Spice Island,” with its gorgeous beaches and mist-shrouded mountains, punches way above its weight: While several islands claim to be the culinary capital of the Caribbean, Grenada has a strong case, being the world’s second-largest grower of nutmeg, as well as a major producer of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, mace, and cocoa. Needless to say, all of these flavors permeate the local cuisine, but the tiny West Indian nation-state’s agricultural standing also gives it an economy that’s not entirely dependent on tourism, so there are points of interest beyond all of the usual water sports. Case in point: The main city, St. George’s, is walkable and welcoming, without the cruise-ship hordes of other Caribbean capitals. There’s even a chocolate museum, the aptly named House of Chocolate, to educate visitors about one of life’s greatest pleasures.

PLAY

A morning in scenic St. George’s, built along a horseshoe-shaped bay, should include several stops. At Market Square, you’ll find all the aforementioned spices, in addition to some harder-to-find varieties. The town’s most significant historical building is Fort George, which also offers some of the best views on the island. Beyond the capital’s charm, Grenada’s natural beauty is staggering, and a variety of waterfalls, including the Seven Sisters, Concord, and Annandale, offer opportunities to hike and go for a refreshing freshwater dip. Other worthwhile excursions include a trip to the Palm Tree Gardens and a tour of the River Antoine Estate Rum Distillery, which uses the oldest water mill in the Caribbean. Of course, one of Grenada’s greatest draws is its excellent diving and snorkeling, and a visit to the world’s first underwater sculpture park is an absolute must.

EAT

The family-owned five-star resort Calabash boasts one of the island’s most elegant al fresco dining options, Rhodes Restaurant, which offers a local twist on classic dishes. Over in St. George’s, Rhodes’s former head chef, Dexter Burris, has opened Dexter’s, where you can indulge in a seasonal five-course tasting extravaganza. Asiatique, at Silversands Grand Anse, excels at Asian-fusion cuisine using local ingredients, but for more-traditional Grenadian fare, we recommend Deyna’s Tasty Foods (go for the authentic local breakfast), Coconut Beach (where the rum punch can’t be beat), and the waterfront Sails Restaurant & Bar or Umbrellas Beach Bar, which serve local specialties like coconut shrimp, spiny lobster, and jerk chicken.

SHOP

For local crafts and souvenirs, get to the Grand Anse Craft & Spice Market early, as many vendors close up shop in the afternoon. Rouge Duty Free, in the Spiceland Mall, offers tax-free luxury goods, but the island’s newest high-end shopping hub is Merveilles in Port Louis, which is expanding its offerings of designer labels. At Tri Island Chocolate, you can make your own chocolate bars, while the Belmont Estate, a historical 17th-century plantation, has an excellent gift shop selling local specialties such as rum, cocoa products, and artisanal crafts.

STAY

Egyptian telecom billionaire Naguib Sawiris is the force behind Ora Hospitality, which has created two of Grenada’s most sumptuous five-star resorts. Silversands Grand Anse features a dramatic, palm-lined infinity pool (one of the longest in the Caribbean) leading onto the legendary beach; a world-class spa with its own pool and outdoor relaxation areas; and amenities such as the cigar and rum lounge Puro, with such rarefied offerings as Hennessy 8 (only 250 bottles exist, and a shot will set you back a pretty penny). Its sister property, Silversands Beach House, is a secluded hideaway on its own crescent of beach with contemporary villas distinguished by their signature kite-like awnings. Be sure to book a ride on Blade, the resorts’ 44-foot Quad Mercury center-console boat, which can host up to 12 people for a day of adventure on the water.

GETTING THERE

JetBlue offers weekly, seasonal, nonstop service between Logan and Maurice Bishop International Airport.

This article was first published in the print edition of the February 2025 issue with the headline: “Grenada.”