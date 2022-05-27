Photos – The 100: Boston magazine’s Most Influential

On Tuesday, May 24th, Boston magazine, in partnership with Regan Communications, hosted The 100: Boston magazine’s Most Influential at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. This celebratory event brought together those that were featured on the 2022 list in the May issue. Boston magazine’s Editor Chris Vogel, kicked off the evening inviting remarks from honorees including Mayor Wu from the City of Boston.

The celebratory evening included an assortment of the Mandarin Oriental’s delicious offerings, a champagne conveyor belt from Tyger Productions, and Eataly’s Cannoli Cart with dessert. Guests enjoyed live music from Kathryn Haddad, the Violin Kat and incredible networking throughout the evening.

Event Partners