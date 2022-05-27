Party Pics

Photos – The 100: Boston magazine’s Most Influential

By ·

On Tuesday, May 24th, Boston magazine, in partnership with Regan Communications, hosted The 100: Boston magazine’s Most Influential at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. This celebratory event brought together those that were featured on the 2022 list in the May issue. Boston magazine’s Editor Chris Vogel, kicked off the evening inviting remarks from honorees including Mayor Wu from the City of Boston.

The celebratory evening included an assortment of the Mandarin Oriental’s delicious offerings, a champagne conveyor belt from Tyger Productions, and Eataly’s Cannoli Cart with dessert. Guests enjoyed live music from Kathryn Haddad, the Violin Kat and incredible networking throughout the evening.

A special thank you to our sponsors
Event Partners
PHOTOGRAPHY: MELISSA OSTROW

Trending

  1. Photos: Our Little World Book Launch – Boston Magazine

  2. Five Boston Nail Salons to Check Out Right Now

  3. Photos: “The Voice”’s Andrew Marshall Shines at Mass General Cancer Center’s CenterStage Event – Boston Magazine

  4. 15 Local Gifts You Can Find in Boston For Under $50

  5. A Guide to the Outlet Malls of New England

  6. Five Gentlemen's Grooming Services around Boston

  7. Our Picks for the Best Fan Style from Boston Calling