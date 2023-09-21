Yes, Noah Kahan Is Headlining Fenway Park in July 2024

The New England pop-folk songwriter will wrap his biggest tour ever at America’s most beloved ballpark—and we are here for it.

Good news for folk music fans: Stick Season is extended to next summer. That’s right, Noah Kahan—Watertown resident, rising superstar and alt-folk poet of New England, whom we interviewed in our September 2023 issue—is headlining Fenway Park in July 2024. (Hate to say we told you this might be so, but, well, we did.)

Tour, named after the deluxe version of his Stick Season album, which he released this summer. The announcement comes after multiple stateside legs of Kahan’s Stick Season Tour, including a recent headlining show at Mansfield’s Xfinity Center and festivals across the country, as well as one upcoming (and almost entirely sold out) European leg.

Fenway Park will be the last stop, a fitting hometown victory lap for Kahan, a native Vermonter who moved to the Boston area in July 2022. “This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams,” Kahan wrote on Instagram, followed by a seemingly hasty series of selfies on his Instagram stories (real-time reaction posts that’re very characteristic of the singer). “Fenway fucking park,” read the text he overlaid on a half-face selfie. “Can you believe this shit dude.” Playing the 38,000-plus-seat venue will affix Kahan amongst the ranks of megastars who have headlined Fenway in the past, including Bruce Springsteen, the late Jimmy Buffett, and the Rolling Stones.

Since Kahan signed to Universal Music Group subsidiary Mercury Records/Republic Records in 2017, he has amassed 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a nearly 50 percent increase from June alone and over 2.5 million followers across his social media platforms. But it’s his hyper-specific folk songs about mental health, medication, and the New England landscape connect deeply with a Gen-Z fanbase raised on therapy-speak and self-improvement. The release of Kahan’s deluxe Stick Season album, titled Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), launched him onto the Billboard charts this summer, with the original album surpassing Taylor Swift’s Midnights. Since then, Kahan has collaborated with Post Malone and Lizzy McAlpine (see their features on “Dial Drunk” and “Call Your Mom,” respectively) and teased an upcoming collaboration with country singer Zach Bryan.

Kahan, though, didn’t always have such widespread recognition, even locally. At his first headlining show in Boston, Kahan arrived to find the wrong first name on the Brighton Music Hall marquee, advertising him as “Nathan Kahan.” The venue apologized, Kahan told Boston backstage before his Boston Calling Music Festival performance in May. “It’s not a hard first name [to spell],” he said. “But to say sorry, they gave me a bunch of beers and were like ‘Here, have these IPAs.’”

Five years later, it’s safe to say that no local venue will misspell his name wrong again—largely because for Kahan’s fans in Boston, his connection to the city is a special one. He moved here from Vermont in July 2023 with his girlfriend, and much of his music not only pays homage to New England, but features Boston, specifically. At Kahan’s Mansfield show earlier this month, he told the crowd, “Massachusetts, this is my favorite place to play on earth man—this great state.” As one of his closing songs, Kahan played “Mess,” a track off his first album with lyrics referencing taking Route 89 from Vermont to Boston. It was a special setlist addition for the hometown crowd.

Kahan’s Fenway show is likely to sell out, and fans are expecting a tough fight to secure tickets on Ticketmaster. (Pre-sale registration is here—wish us luck!) As one Instagram commenter wrote, “Get ready New England we’re all gonna be fighting for our lives again for that one show.” If Kahan’s four sold out New England shows this summer were any indication of the demand, they’ll be right.