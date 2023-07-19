Barbie-Themed Parties, Drinks, and Food Specials in Boston

Whether you’re a Barbie or just Ken (or even Allan), let’s go party at these local restaurants and bars to celebrate the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Maybe you’re celebrating the July 21 debut of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie by dusting off the perfect pink outfit, or indulging in countless brand collaborations (way to go, Barbie marketing team), or busting into a café to serenade customers with your saxophone-duo take on “Barbie Girl,” or saving up your down payment to buy a pink dream house, or digging up old photos of that time you pretended your stuffed alligator was about to devour your Barbie as she bungee-jumped from the top of the stairs to the ocean-blue carpet below.

Want to add some local food, drink, and partying to your plans? These Boston-area restaurants, bars, and venues are getting in on the fun with events and specials available in the coming days. Read on for the details—and for some suggestions on other pink-hued treats to enjoy around town.

Upcoming Events and Specials

A Sweet Strawberry Dessert at Davio’s

Throughout July

All month long, the Chestnut Hill location of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse—conveniently located near the Showcase Superlux Chestnut Hill movie theater, which is also getting in on the Barbie celebrating—is serving a special Barbie-inspired dessert by pastry chef Mariah Beckett. White chocolate vanilla bean mousse and strawberry cheesecake mousse are layered and topped with a strawberry blondie, a strawberry white chocolate macaron, and fresh strawberries.

55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, 617-738-4810, davios.com/ch.

Malibu Owl Slushie at Night Shift Brewing

Currently available

Night Shift’s Everett taproom is serving up a deliciously pink slushie while supplies last. The rum-based strawberry piña colada includes pineapple, coconut milk, house rum, and pink sparkle. Check the cocktails tab under “What’s on Tap?” before heading over if you want to make sure it’s still available.

87 Santilli Hwy., Everett, 617-294-4233, nightshiftbrewing.com.

The Return of Blackout Barbie at the Nautilus

Currently available

The Nautilus—with locations in Boston’s Seaport and on Nantucket—brings back its long-running strawberry season special cocktail, Blackout Barbie. Dating back to 2014, the cocktail features fresh strawberry juice infused with thyme, blanco tequila, house-made sour mix, simple syrup, and sparkling wine.

300 Pier 4 Blvd., Seaport District, Boston, 857-957-0998; 12 Cambridge St., Nantucket, 508-228-0301; thenautilus.com.

Glittery Fried Chicken Bites with Pink Sauce at Shy Bird

Through July 21

As of press time, tickets for Shy Bird’s epic Barbie shindig are already sold out—but don’t despair! There’s a themed takeout special available all week long (or while supplies last): a 12-piece “glitter dunks with pink party sauce.” (The sauce is described as “lightly spicy,” a combo of mayo, ketchup, vinegar, paprika, habanero, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce.) To really get the party started, the canned blood orange wine spritz by Ramona is the suggested beverage pairing.

390 3rd St., Kendall Square, Cambridge, 617-714-4200; 12 Old Colony Ave., South Boston, 617-766-8309; shybird.com.

A Very Pink Cocktail at Short Path Distillery

July 19 through July 23

Short Path Distillery is featuring a Barbie-themed cocktail special, debuting at ’90s Kids Trivia on July 19 (no cover, but RSVP required) and running through the weekend. “Let’s Go Party” mixes hibiscus rum with amaro, pineapple, lime, allspice, and toasted coconut syrup. The distillery’s cocktail bar space includes a dog-friendly patio, and you can bring your own food or order from the menu.

71 Kelvin St., Everett, 617-830-7954, shortpathdistillery.com.

Summer Pink Party at Lifted at Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

July 20, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

BostonMan Magazine and designer Mel the Clothing are coming together to throw a fashion show and party serving as a kickoff for Mel’s Barbie 2023 collection and a cover reveal for BostonMan’s summer 2023 issue. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Miss Pink organization in support of local breast cancer patients. Recommended dress code is pink, and there will be various prizes and giveaways throughout the event. Tickets are $40 (free for BostonMan Legacy Club members and breast cancer survivors).

450 Summer St., Seaport District, Boston, bostonmanmagazine.com, meltheclothing.com.

Pink Cocktails and Rosé at Time Out Market Boston

July 20 to 25

The Fenway food hall is serving up a selection of pink cocktails and wine for the occasion. Look for a pink paloma at the two indoor bars, a guava colada outside, and rosé specials as well.

401 Park Dr., Fenway, Boston, timeoutmarket.com/boston.

Sparkly Pink Margaritas at Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

July 21 through July 23

At Loco’s original South Boston location and the brand new Fenway spot, the “Let’s Go Party” margarita will be on the menu for three days, made from blanco tequila, lemon, dragon fruit puree, and pineapple puree.

412 W. Broadway, South Boston, 617-917-5626; 61 Brookline Ave., Fenway, Boston, 857-277-0769; locosouthboston.com.

A Special Cocktail and a Rollerblading Promo at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel

Starting July 21 and running throughout the summer

The Cambridge hotel’s restaurant, Bambara Kitchen & Bar, is serving a cocktail called “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic,” made with Brugal rum, Galliano, grenadine, lemon juice, and an egg white, garnished with a pink sugar rim and a pink orchid, available inside and on the patio (river views!). It’ll stick around through Labor Day weekend. Meanwhile, the hotel is teaming up with the nearby Beacon Hill Skate Shop to offer hotel guests reduced rates on rollerblade rentals (not to mention complimentary use of neon fanny packs and other accessories), so you can live out your Barbie and Ken rollerblading dreams all over town. This promotion will be in place for the rest of the summer and possibly into the fall, if weather remains rollerblading-friendly.

25 Edwin H. Land Blvd., East Cambridge, 617-868-4444 (Bambara) and 617-868-8000 (Kimpton Marlowe Hotel), hotelmarlowe.com.

Barbie Drag Brunch at Summer Shack

July 22, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. seatings

Summer Shack is continuing its popular drag brunch series at its Back Bay location with a Barbie-themed installment featuring Neon Calypso. Costumes encouraged, as well as singing and dancing along. Tickets are $20 (plus purchase of an entrée, which is required), and two seatings are available. It’s an all-ages event, but those under 21 can’t get bar seats.

50 Dalton St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-867-9955, summershackrestaurant.com.

Barbie Brunch at City Tap House

July 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For one day, City Tap House’s Saturday brunch is turning into a full-on celebration of “life in plastic” with a trio of drink specials, a pop music soundtrack spun by DJ J-Wall, Barbie-themed cupcakes, and gift card prizes for the best dressed. Drinks include the Malibu Barbie (coconut rum, RumChata, Drambuie, pineapple juice, and grenadine), Naked & Famous (tequila, chartreuse, Aperol, and lime juice), and Sparkle Jigglers (Jell-O shots). No cover; purchase food and drinks à la carte. Reservations encouraged.

10 Boston Wharf Rd., Fort Point, Boston, 617-904-2748, citytap.com.

Drag Tease’s Barbie Brunch at Game On

July 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by Zon Legacy Phoenix and accompanied by DJ Begbick, the Drag Tease dolls continue their weekly Game On drag brunch series with a Barbie-themed brunch. Pink attire encouraged. Tickets start at $25, and the event is 18+.

82 Lansdowne St., Fenway, 617-351-7001, gameonboston.com.

Barbie Brunch at Peka Restaurant

July 23, starting at 1 p.m.

Brighton’s Peka Restaurant is hosting a Barbie-themed brunch on Sunday, with pink mimosas and other cocktail specials, a life-sized Barbie box photo op, and music courtesy of DJ Kyd. Book a table online or call the restaurant.

304 Washington St., Brighton, Boston, 617-953-4036, pekarestaurant.com.

Barbie Party at Doña Habana

July 23, 2 p.m. to sunset

Dress as your favorite Barbie or Ken for “a day of fun and nostalgia” at Doña Habana. The festivities will include a special cocktail menu dedicated to Colombian singer Karol G, whose song “Watati” is on the Barbie soundtrack. Brunch menu available until 3 p.m.; regular menu available all day.

811 Massachusetts Ave., SoWa/Lower Roxbury, Boston, 617-708-0796, donahabanarestaurant.com.

It’s a Date: A Barbie-Themed Comedy Dating Show

July 28, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A comedy dating event series is going Barbie-themed for its July 28 show, featuring “Barbie-inspired everything”—photobooth, balloon arch, special drink, decorations, the works. (Pink attire is encouraged, naturally.) At the 21+ event, attendees will watch four volunteer singles go on blind dates live in front of the audience (potential contestants can apply here) and will guide the dates with opinions and questions, helped by a crew of professional comedians. Tickets are currently on sale for an early-bird price of $33 before fees.

Han, 186 Harvard Ave., Allston, Boston, eventbrite.com.

Special Cocktails and the Barbie Soundtrack at Karma Asian Fusion

July 28 and 29, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

At the Burlington location of Karma Asian Fusion, staff will be dressing up in their Barbie-themed best for two days and serving special Barbie and Ken cocktails (and mocktails) while a DJ spins the film’s soundtrack, featuring Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and more. The Barbie cocktail mixes strawberry gin with French strawberry and orange liqueurs, lemon, pink sugar syrup, aquafaba, and edible gold, while the Ken features local rum from Bully Boy, Leblon cachaça, golden falernum, lime, coconut, pineapple, blue spirulina, milk foam, and edible glitter. The full menu (sushi and more) will be available.

75 Middlesex Tpke., Burlington, 781-365-0660, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com.

Barbie vs. Beyoncé Drag Brunch at Citrus & Salt

July 29, shows at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

“When Barbie is hitting the big screen and Beyoncé is coming to town, we double up and brunch even harder.” Fair! Tickets are $35.

142 Berkeley St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-424-6711, citrusandsaltboston.com.

Barbie Beach Party at M Street Beach

July 29, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Men of Melanin Magic presents a “pink paradise” with free admission—but please RSVP— and beats by DJ Live and DJ NoJokez. Wear all pink and enjoy the summer.

M St./William J Day Blvd., South Boston.

Barbie Cocktail Class and Rosé Tasting at the Batch Yard

August 12, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Themed mixology company &Cheers is popping up at Everett apartment building the Batch Yard for a 90-minute cocktail class. The $50 ticket (6 p.m. class, 8 p.m. class) includes tasting three rosés and learning how to make three cocktails that feature them. No prior cocktail-making knowledge necessary. Small paired snacks will be included, too.

25 Charlton St., Everett, 617-383-7341, andcheers.co.

Party Like Barbie at Aloft Boston Seaport District

August 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

This Seaport hotel is keeping the Barbie spirit alive in August with a party at the WXYZ bar. Tickets are $25, and the event will feature themed cocktails and mocktails, a DJ bringing the “Kenergy,” appearances by Drag Barbie and Drag Ken, various photo ops, and a Barbiecore costume contest with prizes including a stay at the hotel.

401-403 D St., Seaport District, Boston, 617-530-1600, marriott.com.

Other Ways to Celebrate

Might we also suggest indulging in some of these delightfully pink dishes and drinks around town?