The Boston Calling 2024 Lineup Is Here: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and the Killers Will Headline
Mean Girl Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, Leon Bridges, and more will also play the three-day Harvard Athletic Complex festival.
A new year means a new Boston Calling 2024 lineup—and here it is: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and the Killers will top the bill for the three-day music festival this Memorial Day Weekend.
The more than 50 artists on the rest of the 2024 lineup include: Leon Bridges, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio (and Classic TAB), Hozier, Mean Girls’ Reneé Rapp, Khruangbin, Megan Thee Stallion, breakout star Jessie Murph, folk-punk trailblazer Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, and indie-rockers Young the Giant.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 10:00am at BostonCalling.com.
2024 Boston Calling Lineup
The day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2024:
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Ed Sheeran
Leon Bridges
Reneé Rapp
Young the Giant
Luke Hemmings
David Kushner
Cannons
Beach Weather
Ric Wilson
Madi Diaz
Maris
Divine Sweater
Kieran Rhodes
kei
JVK
Justin Clancy
The Wolff Sisters
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Tyler Childers
Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB
Khruangbin
Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
Jessie Murph
d4vd
The Red Clay Strays
Tanner Usrey
Bad Rabbits
The Castellows
Motherfolk
Senseless Optimism
Tori Tori
Ward Hayden
Paper Lady
Cakeswagg
Highwater Haulers
SUNDAY, MAY 26
The Killers
Hozier
Megan Thee Stallion
The Revivalists
Lovejoy
Chappell Roan
Blondshell
Royel Otis
The Heavy Heavy
Christone Kingfish Ingram
Francis of Delirium
Stefan Thev
The Thing
Fleshwater
Zola Simone
Billy Dean Thomas
Tysk Tysk Task