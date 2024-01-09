The Boston Calling 2024 Lineup Is Here: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and the Killers Will Headline

Mean Girl Reneé Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, Leon Bridges, and more will also play the three-day Harvard Athletic Complex festival.

A new year means a new Boston Calling 2024 lineup—and here it is: Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and the Killers will top the bill for the three-day music festival this Memorial Day Weekend.

The more than 50 artists on the rest of the 2024 lineup include: Leon Bridges, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio (and Classic TAB), Hozier, Mean Girls’ Reneé Rapp, Khruangbin, Megan Thee Stallion, breakout star Jessie Murph, folk-punk trailblazer Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, and indie-rockers Young the Giant.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 10:00am at BostonCalling.com.

2024 Boston Calling Lineup

The day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2024:

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Ed Sheeran

Leon Bridges

Reneé Rapp

Young the Giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Ric Wilson

Madi Diaz

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

kei

JVK

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB

Khruangbin

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph

d4vd

The Red Clay Strays

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfolk

Senseless Optimism

Tori Tori

Ward Hayden

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

SUNDAY, MAY 26

The Killers

Hozier

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

Lovejoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task



