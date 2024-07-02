Get Your Tickets for Best of Boston Soirée 2024 Here

Come join us for our golden anniversary party at Roadrunner in Boston.

Ready to party like it’s 1974 (and every year since)? Normally at this time of year, we’re excited to gussy up for our annual Best of Boston soiree—only this year we’re celebrating something even more special than usual: 50 years of the iconic Best of Boston awards.

So here’s what you need to do:

First, mark your calendar. The party is on Wednesday, July 17 and is returning to Best of Boston best music venue winner Roadrunner for a night you won’t forget.

Second, buy tickets here. Tickets sold out last year, and likely will again, so get yours before it’s too late.

Third, come hungry and festive. More than 30 of the city’s best restaurants will be in attendance.

Presented by Kim Crawford, this soiree is more than just a fun night out, it’s a celebration of everything Boston—from the people, the places, and the flavors—that have shaped our city of the past 50 years. So stretch those dancing legs and bring your appetite for food and fun, because this is one birthday party you won’t want to miss.

Get your tickets here.