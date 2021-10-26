The Zen Traveler’s Guide to Boston Logan Airport

Gotta make a flight this holiday season? Don’t stress—just follow these insider tips for staying grounded before you take off.

Make parking painless—and cheaper

No more driving like a daredevil to find a prime parking spot in time for your flight. Through December 31, you can log on to Massport’s website and make a stress-free reservation for your trusty steed in either Central Parking or Terminal B Parking. Bonus: Book online and you’ll pay just $25 per day instead of the usual $38.

Keep on rocking

Clinical studies have shown that rocking chairs can help calm elderly people in a state of emotional distress—so it makes sense that you’ll find clusters of them all over Logan for anxious flyers, with the most in Terminals C and E. Relaxing in one for just a few minutes can also have physical benefits, promoting the flow of healthy, oxygenated blood—something to keep in mind right before you plunk yourself down in an economy airplane seat for a few hours.

Luxuriate in a VIP lounge

It’s amazing what having some room to stretch out and a place to charge your devices can do for your pre-departure mood—and the good news is that even if you aren’t flying first-class, it’s still possible to access several of Logan’s lounges. Located in Terminal B, the American Airlines Admirals Club and the United Club both offer day passes for $59, space permitting. Try American for the fresh La Colombe coffee (ideal for a much-needed jolt of energy before that red-eye), or the United Club to unwind in comfy leather seats with expansive views over the tarmac.

Take your snacks to-go…

Nothing’s worse than waiting in line for an airport restaurant, only to have to rush through your meal before boarding. That’s why earlier this year, Massport worked with a number of Logan’s food and beverage vendors to digitize the experience. Now, simply visit bos2go.com and you can order grub from eateries such as Tico and Lucca through your phone and have it ready for pickup by the time you clear security. (There are a few retail options, too—why not have duty-free wrap up a bottle of Chanel No. 5 before you jet-set to your final destination?)

…Or take the edge off with a drink

If all else fails, there’s always the tried-and-true airport-relaxation method—and with several hot spots from local favorites, it’s never been easier to sidle up to the bar. Snag a seat at Legal Sea Foods and indulge in a spicy grapefruit margarita made with habanero-infused tequila, or head over to Alta Strada for a glass of Orvieto wine. Both would definitely be an upgrade from grabbing an iced tea from Hudson News.