Five Boston Road Races (That Aren’t the Marathon) for 2024

If the annual Patriots' Day tradition has you feeling inspired, check out one of these Greater Boston races later this spring and summer.

ESPLANADE 5K

Sunday, May 19

With a glorious tree canopy above and river and skyline views ahead, you’ll hardly notice your exertion along this scenic Esplanade route, which kicks off at the Hatch Shell and winds a circular loop around the river. Runners of all levels are encouraged to participate in the race, which raises money for the Esplanade Association to maintain this city treasure. esplanade.org.

BOSTON’S RUN TO REMEMBER

Monday, May 27

Offering both a half-marathon and a 5-mile race, this annual event honors Massachusetts first responders and fallen law enforcement officers. Beginning and ending at the Seaport World Trade Center, the course winds through Boston, taking runners along the Public Garden and Boston Common. While the 5-miler loops back to the Seaport once it reaches Beacon Hill, the half-marathon travels along the river to Harvard before making the trek back to the starting point. bostonsruntoremember.org.

BOSTON WATERFRONT 5K

Sunday, June 9

The breeze coming off the ocean will keep you from overheating while making your way through this family-friendly fun run/walk, which begins and ends on Black Falcon Avenue (bonus points for the kids’ half-miler). An annual fundraising effort by the McCourt Foundation, the race is capped off by a festive celebration with food, live music, and a beer garden. mccourtfoundation.org.

RUN TO HOME BASE

Saturday, July 27

This 9K run and 5K run/walk through the streets of Boston is a fundraiser for Home Base, an organization dedicated to veterans, service members, and their families. The race begins just outside of Fenway Park and travels over the Mass. Ave. bridge to Cambridge before working its way back to Boston. It ends inside the park as you cross home base—which, for baseball fans, might be all the motivation they need to get through the last mile. runtohomebase.org.

BOSTON TRIATHLON

Sunday, August 18

Alumni of this race say that the city’s only triathlon is both challenging enough for seasoned athletes and manageable enough for first-timers—which explains why it draws people from all over the world. The course begins at Carson Beach with a swim in Dorchester Bay, followed by a few bike laps along the coast on William Day Boulevard. Finally, participants run in and around Moakley Park before finishing back at the Mother’s Rest Area on Carson Beach. bostontri.com.

First published in the print edition of the April 2024 issue with the headline, “Pick a Race and Run With It.”