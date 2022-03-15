What’s in Store: Here Comes the Sun

Blowing out of town for warmer winds? Outfit yourself with these tropics-ready essentials.

For Swimsuits

Serenella

On any given day, a quick stroll past Serenella’s Newbury Street storefront window transports you straight to the runways of Milan—or, in this case, the beaches of Miami. This season, the boutique’s stellar swimsuit collection slays the sand with everything from floral numbers and bow-front bikinis to a flirty, one-shouldered maillot from Juan de Dios. Top your fave with a flowy pastel dress by Yvonne S, and you’re ready for après-sea cocktails.

134 Newbury St., Boston, 617-262-5568, serenellausa.com.

For Totes

Viola Lovely

The challenge: finding a bag that’s small enough to carry on a plane, but big enough to schlep your beach towel. The solution: snagging any one of Viola Lovely’s eye-catching (and decidedly roomy) totes. Whether you opt for an artful Lemaire or Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s classic “Big Birthday” tote—finely crafted from buttery-soft leather—you’ll be sure to turn more than a few heads when you strut your stuff at Logan. 1409

Washington St., Boston, 857-277-0746, violalovely.com.

For Sunscreen

Credo

Short of a flight cancellation, nothing puts a damper on a vacation like an angry sunburn. While no one can predict the odds of on-schedule air travel, you can bet on healthy skin at Credo. Like the Back Bay shop’s other must-haves, Credo’s solid roster of sunscreens and protective serums from brands including Ilia, Suntegrity, and EleVen by Venus Williams earns major points for clean ingredients and cruelty-free testing. Go ahead, slather ’em on: Sun-kissed bliss awaits.

177 Newbury St., Boston, 617-530-1980, credobeauty.com.

For Sunglasses

Point of U

Hitting the road without a killer pair of sunglasses in tow is like bringing the kids to an adults-only resort: a total no-no. At Point of U, you’ll find a chic array of gender-neutral, sustainably made sunnies from the likes of Prada, Dita, and Boston’s own Todd Rogers, to name a few. One recent standout? The “Tossa Sun” shades from Etnia Barcelona. Treated to ward off fingerprints and repel water, the stylish beauts deserve a spot on even the shortest of packing lists.

291 Newbury St., Boston, 617-777-9030, mypointofu.com.

For Sandals

Neiman Marcus

From a comfy pair of flats for day-long sightseeing adventures to something strappy for that fancy restaurant you scored reservations to, you’re bound to find any number of vacay must-haves at this sanctuary of style. Sandals by Birkenstock, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and many other A-list designers all have a place here. Need help weighing your options? Book a one-on-one shopping appointment for an assist from one of the store’s seasoned style advisers; it’s free.

Copley Place, Boston, 617-536-3660, neimanmarcus.com.