Announcing Boston’s New Lifestyle Editor: Tonya Mezrich

The style maven arrives at the magazine this month.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

What are the season’s must-have trends? Which new boutiques deserve a visit? And what do the city’s tastemakers covet? A mainstay of Boston’s fashion and beauty scene, Tonya Mezrich knows the answers to all of those questions and more—and now, she’ll be bringing her signature style to the pages of Boston magazine as our new lifestyle editor.

Mezrich comes to the magazine with an ideal background for her new role. After practicing as a dentist, she did double duty with her dental tools designing jewelry for the brand Jewel Design by Tonya, and soon thereafter transitioned to fashion design for the label Mike&Ton. She produced and cohosted the TV show Style Boston and launched the popular half-hour NESN program called Boston’s Red Carpet with Tonya Mezrich as a follow-up to her role as resident fashion expert at NBC Boston. She and her husband, the author Ben Mezrich, also penned Charlie Numbers and the Man in the Moon (2017), which was chosen as the required summer reading for all sixth graders in Boston Public Schools. The Charlie Numbers books are slated to be developed into a movie series with Ellen Pompeo of Grey’s Anatomy. The newest book in the series, Charlie Numbers and the UFO, will be published in 2023. She and Ben split their time between Vermont and Boston with their two kids and two pugs.

Keep an eye out for her first slate of stories in the November issue of Boston magazine, and right here at bostonmagazine.com.