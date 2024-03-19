Your Directory to Greater Boston’s Top Senior Living Communities Is Here

Our inaugural list of the region's leading communities for active seniors.

By ·

Boston’s cobbled streets and rich past hold a special charm, but as we age, finding a vibrant senior living scene is equally important. Here’s the good news: Boston caters to active seniors with a spectrum of communities. And Boston magazine has curated the ultimate resource guide to help you find the best senior living communities and resources in our region. From independent living to in-home health options, you’ll find the most comprehensive directory right here for whatever fits your lifestyle.

See the Directory

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Myles Connor, the World’s Greatest Art Thief, Is Alive and Well

  2. The Most Anticipated Greater Boston Restaurant Openings, 2024

  3. A Practical Guide to Boston’s Artificial Intelligence Revolution

  4. So You Don’t Want to Go Back to the Office?

  5. The Best Irish Pubs in Boston