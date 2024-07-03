Five Great Shops, Boutiques, and Retail Experiences in Boston Hotels

You don’t need to stay overnight to gain access to the exclusive retail experiences inside the city’s finest hotels. All you have to do is walk through the front door.

FOR BESPOKE MEN’S SUITING

Cad & the Dandy

Raffles Boston

In the market for some sharp new office attire? Every other month, this tailoring house from London’s Savile Row travels across the pond for a trunk show at Raffles Boston. During the initial consultation, fabric and style selections are made, and measurements are taken. Fittings take place the next time the team is back in Boston, and after any necessary alterations are made, a final try-on ensures a perfect finished product for its proud new owner.

40 Trinity Place, Boston, 917-400-4804, cadandthedandy.com.

FOR GLAMOROUS ACCESSORIES

Elisha Daniels Style Studio & Boutique

Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Designer and stylist Elisha Daniels’s space may be tiny, but it’s positively bursting with beautiful accents to enhance any outfit, from purses to scarves to neckties in vibrant hues. Most impressive is the shop’s glittering collection of statement necklaces and earrings by celebrity jewelry designer Alan Anderson: Featuring vintage raw materials and colored stones, each handcrafted piece is guaranteed to make you the belle of the ball. And if you need a pretty dress for the soiree, Daniels has an ample selection of those, too.

776 Boylston St., Boston, 617-669-0871, elishadaniels.com.

FOR GAME-DAY GEAR

Wynn Sports

Encore Boston Harbor

You won’t find foam fingers among the Sox and Celts gear in stock at Encore Boston Harbor‘s Wynn Sports, and that’s just fine by us; we’ll take its refined long-sleeved tees, hats, and even Louis Vuitton totes bearing Boston sports logos any day. There’s also athleisure wear by Nike, the North Face, and 47 Brand, which store stylists will help accessorize so you can look like a star athlete, even if you don’t know how to play the game.

One Broadway, Everett, 857-770-7000, encorebostonharbor.com.

FOR DESIGNER FASHION

MaxwellStudio

Fairmont Copley Plaza

Opened just last year, MaxwellStudio is the younger sibling of Maxwell & Co., a well-known Falmouth store that has offered men’s and women’s designer labels since the 1980s. The selection at this outpost includes clothing, shoes, and accessories by the likes of Dries Van Noten, Kiton, Golden Goose, Herno, Marni, and Cesare Attolini. MaxwellStudio also welcomes private shopping experiences if you and your girlfriends want to chill out with wine and charcuterie while perusing the selection.

138 St. James Ave., Boston, 941-713-8513, maxwellandco.com.

FOR FINE JEWELRY

Tiffany & Co.

The Newbury Boston

Situated mere steps from the Newbury Boston’s swanky reception desk, the city’s marquee Tiffany location offers three separate salons, each furnished with décor—plush Tiffany-blue seating, marble flooring—that is as considered as the jewels you’ll find on display. Be sure to check out the newly debuted Tiffany Céleste, a twinkling collection that reimagines Tiffany icon Jean Schlumberger’s pieces inspired by the universe.

5 Newbury St., Boston, 617-217-5778, tiffany.com.